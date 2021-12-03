Genshin Impact wins PlayStation Partner Awards 2021 Grand Award, 800 free primogems confirmed

Genshin Impact has been one of the most popular games since its release back in September 2020. It marked miHoYo's first attempt at an open-world RPG, alongside prominent gacha elements as well. Known for popular action RPG titles like Honkai Impact 3rd, it is safe to assume that the Chinese company certainly knocked their first open-world title out of the park.

On December 3, 2021, Genshin Impact won two prestigious awards from PlayStation. One is the PlayStation Partner Award, the 2021 Grand Award and the other is the 1st Runner-Up for the PlayStation Game Music Award.

The Grand Award is awarded to the top three titles developed in Asia, with the most worldwide sales between October 2020 and September 2021.

Genshin Impact has won a lot of awards in the past. From the "iPhone Game of the Year" to Google Play's "Best Game of 2020", the gacha open-world title has gained immense fame in its running period of just over one year. It earned an estimated $2 billion in its first year, which is calculated on mobile phones alone.

In addition, Genshin Impact has been the biggest earning video game in the mobile game category from the Chinese market.

Celebrating its recent achievement, miHoYo will be giving away primogems to the community through the in-game mail starting from December 4 to 7. This will be very much like the mail during the 1st Anniversary, so players can expect to receive 200 Primogems via in-game mail per day.

In addition, these Primogems can be acquired anytime before Genshin Impact version 2.3 ends. Any players that may have reached Adventure 7 or above will be able to redeem the gems from the in-game mail.

There is no doubt on how much the Genshin Impact community loves Primogems. It is the only source of currency for the gacha in the game, and everyone clearly seems to like free stuff every once in a while.

With miHoYo implementing a new banner feature with two characters per update, players are more cautious than ever when it comes to saving Primogems. The upcoming reward will further help to push pity on any desired characters.

Edited by Atul S