How to change your name in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact lets players pick up one of the two siblings that are the main characters in the story. Their names are Lumine and Aether, known as "Traveler" by the people of Teyvat. However, players can also set the protagonist's name as their own, which the game will narrate in the subtitles.

Genshin Impact lets players set a nickname for their chosen character once in the initial cut-scene, and also anytime within the game. Some people often become unhappy with their names as the game progresses, so there is a simple step to change the nickname of the Traveler in-game.

Steps that players can follow to change their Genshin Impact names

To start editing, players can head to the Paimon menu on the top-left of the screen. From there, everyone will see a small interactive button with a pencil icon on it. Clicking that will open six more tabs which involve changing namecards, avatars, and even a player's signature.

Paimon menu in the game (Image via Genshin Impact)

Everyone can now change their name by clicking on the "Edit Nickname" button, which is the fourth option. Players will simply need to put their desired nickname in the white space and click confirm.

Doing this will only change the Traveler's in-game name. In addition, it will be called out by NPCs during specific dialogs in subtitles. However, the audio voices of other characters call the protagonist or the player by the title of "Traveler" in English, or "Tabibito" in Japanese.

Name changing screen in Genshin Impact (Image via MiHoYo)

Genshin Impact does not limit players to changing their nicknames in their games. Everyone can change at any part of a quest or event, regardless of their Adventure Rank. Changing the main character's name to the desired username makes the player more involved with the story.

With over 40 Genshin Impact characters appearing as NPCs in multiple quests and activities, it is always nice to see a favorite unit using a player's name in an in-game dialog. In addition, players can also change their respective namecards from the same menu.

Genshin Impact name cards (Image via MiHoYo)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Namecards are equivalent to cover art one can set up in their account. It can be acquired by completing certain achievements, events, or by reaching a character's friendship rank of 10.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider