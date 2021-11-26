Genshin Impact redeem code for today (November 26): Get 60 Primogems for free

Genshin Impact 2.3 is in full swing right now as players enter the new update with two character banners and one weapon banner. Naturally, it calls for more primogems since players could only get hold of maintenance compensation at the start of the update. A new code is up and running for the community that further rewards players with 60 Primogems.

Primogems from Genshin Impact are some of the most significant currencies in the game, which can either be purchased via real-life money or farmed for a limited amount in-game.

For a player with a f2p approach, the latter seems more reasonable as events, daily commissions, quests, and abyss can reward a set amount of these gems. In addition, everyone can keep an eye out for some of the redemption codes, as they carry a specific number of primogems.

New November Redemption code for Genshin Impact primogems

On November 26th, Genshin Impact's official discord server shared the latest code for primogems. The redemption code is:

ETNU2DN5NZRR: 60 Primogems and 4 Adventurer's Experience.

Everyone should redeem this code as soon as possible since there is no guarantee of its expiry date. While the in-game time does show "Expire in 29 Days," there is a chance this redemption code might expire before that time.

Ways to get the redemption code in Genshin Impact

There are two ways that players can get the primogems by putting in the redemption code. They can head to Genshin Impact's official website or in-game. To use the code on the official website, players must head to this link and log in using their miHoYo Username and Server Region.

miHoYo's code redemption page (Image via miHoYo)

Once the above steps are done, readers will need to provide the code in the space that says "Enter Redemption Code." Everyone will receive a mail in the game after clicking on the redeem button.

Players can head inside the game for the second option and open the Paimon menu in Genshin Impact. Once inside the settings, everyone can follow these steps:

Inside the setting menu, players will need to select the Account tab.

Under the Account tab, there will be a "Redeem Code" option along with a "Redeem Now" button.

Once clicked, the game will ask players to paste the code in the blank space.

After clicking on "Exchange," everyone will get the primogems via in-game mail.

In-game option to redeem code (Image via Genshin Impact)

The code mentioned in this article is only redeemable once per account. As usual, both methods will grant players the same number of primogems via in-game mail.

