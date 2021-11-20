Genshin Impact Special Event: A Thousand Questions with Paimon quiz walkthrough

There is a Special Event going on right now for Genshin Impact players known as A Thousand Questions with Paimon.

The main purpose of this event is to give players up to 50,000 Mora a day by answering some of Paimon's questions. It's a web event, meaning that players need to either log into it on miHoYo's personal website or check the "Special Event" section in-game to see it.

Genshin Impact players who want a complete walkthrough should check out the Google Doc here. It has several questions and answers, and the Google Doc is being updated regularly to feature more in the upcoming days.

As there are hundreds of questions, players who need an answer are strongly recommended to check that Google Doc, as the remainder of this article focuses on how the event works.

Genshin Impact walkthrough for A Thousand Questions with Paimon

Here is a link to A Thousand Questions With Paimon.

If the player isn't logged in yet, then they should do so now. Once they're logged in, they can click on "Begin Answering" to start. The player will get ten random questions with four possible answers (or two in the case of True & False), with only one of them being the correct one.

The aforementioned Google Doc can help players who genuinely don't know the answer to these questions. Generally, these questions aim to test a player's knowledge of the game. For example:

"Primo Geovishap change their element as the battle progresses. Which of the following is not an element that they may change to?"

Astute players should know the answer is Anemo, but those who don't can see that it's listed as Anemo in the Google Doc.

Basic details about A Thousand Questions With Paimon

A Thousand Questions With Paimon lasts from November 19, 2021, to November 21, 2021, and it's only available to Genshin Impact players who are Adventure Rank 10 or higher. One can get up to 50,000 Mora per day with this Special Event, earning 5,000 Mora per correct answer.

Players who get something wrong shouldn't fret. They're allowed to retry (as evidenced in the above screenshot). Further retries get players the missing Mora they didn't receive beforehand.

Genshin Impact players have to claim the mail to receive the Mora, as it will expire within a week. A Thousand Questions With Paimon will reset at 4:00 server time every day for the remainder of the event.

