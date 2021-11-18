Genshin Impact KFC glider: How to get it, release date, and more

Genshin Impact finally released an announcement regarding the exclusive wind glider: Wings of Feasting and how to get it. The skin was originally slated to release only in China, but due to player demand, miHoYo has decided to bring it to the global version.

For the Chinese version, players need to buy a KFC bucket to get a code, and the prizes will be sent in-game. However, this process will be different for global Genshin Impact gamers. To obtain the wind glider, players need to subscribe to certain Twitch creators.

Genshin Impact KFC Wind Glider event: Adventurers' Guild on Twitch

Klee equipping the KFC wind glider

KFC wind glider, officially named Wings of Feasting in Genshin Impact, will be released on November 25 at 1:00 AM until December 8 at 23:59 (UTC +8). Players have approximately two weeks to obtain the event-exclusive wind glider by entering a redeem code in-game.

To obtain the Wings of Feasting, one needs to have a Twitch account. The entire procedure is connected to Twitch subscriptions and consists of a few steps. Only a select few Twitch streamers will be able to provide the redeem code after fans have subscribed to them. The list of streamers will be updated on the HoYoLAB event page on November 24, 2021.

How to obtain the Wings of Feasting glider in Genshin Impact

Readers can follow the steps below to obtain the wind glider.

Click the Subscribe button on the Twitch streamer channel

Step 1: Log in to their Twitch account during the event

Step 2: Go to a Twitch channel that is taking part in the event. The list of participating streamers will be updated on this HoYoLAB's event page on November 24.

Step 3: Purchase a two-month Tier 1 subscription to the selected Twitch streamer.

Step 4: Users will now receive a redemption code once the purchase is successful.

Step 5: Enter the code in the Redeem Code section of the Settings section of Genshin Impact.

Enter the redemption code here

Adventurers' Guild on Twitch event rewards

In-game rewards after redeeming the code

The Wings of Feasting wind glider isn't the only item players will receive once they enter the redeem code in Genshin Impact.

The redemption code will provide multiple in-game items listed below:

Wings of Feasting wind glider 30,000 Mora Jade Parcels 2 Tonkotsu Ramen 2 Sauteed Matsutake

Unfortunately, Primogems are not listed as a reward when entering the code. Keep in mind that the subscription should be done during the event duration. Subscribing before or after the set date will not provide any redeem codes.

Although the KFC wind glider is one of the anticipated items for global players, the community still has mixed reactions about the event after the announcement was released.

