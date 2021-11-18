Genshin Impact faces backlash after controversial release of KFC Windglider skin

Genshin Impact just announced how players can get the free KFC Windglider skin that was earlier released in China. From the looks of it, the announcement has turned against the developers.

Players can get the KFC Windglider via the Adventurers' Guild on Twitch event, which requires them to subscribe to Twitch creators. Interestingly, these creators will be selected by miHoYo and the list will be shared soon.

Here's how the Genshin Impact community reacted to the release of the KFC Windglider skin.

Genshin Impact players disappointed with the Adventurers' Guild on Twitch event

It is worth noting that the KFC Windglider skin was initially released in China and players had to buy meals for a redeem code. The codes were distributed physically and could later be redeemed for the skin.

In contrast, the KFC Windglider skin for players in other regions is released through a web event. To participate, they will have to buy a Tier 1 Twitch subscription of a Genshin Impact streamer for at least two months.

The rewards include:

Wings of Feasting wind glider

30,000 Mora

Jade Parcels

2 Tonkotsu Ramen

2 Sautéed Matsutake

The list of creators who will take part in this event will be shared by miHoYo on November 24. However, the community already seems disappointed by the concept.

The biggest bone of contention among players is the price they have to pay for the KFC Windglider skin. While the Chinese community had to pay for an excellent meal to get the codes, players in other regions have to subscribe to creators they don't even recognize.

It is no surprise that most players do not watch streamers constantly and aren't interested in buying Twitch subscriptions.

aqi @aqacya @Unreal_Dreamer

Sorry but for non twitch streamers it's really useless and bad

Sorry but for non twitch streamers it's really useless and bad

Plus its like making us pay for their content creators that they don't wanna reward properly?

Unreal Dreamer➡️✈️HoYo Fest/Anime NYC @Unreal_Dreamer



Like on one end it's food for 20$ and glider



But on the other end you would've been supporting a multi million dollar company that is KFC



Vs supporting a content creator who's content you enjoy?



Idk thoughts?

TheFurryOfTheOpurra @furry_of

The twitch streamers aren't even happy tho, a lot of them are refusing because mihoyo is binding them from playing another game or taking sponsorships and are expecting fans to give them money. So I guess it's a good deal both sides? Sounds like both sides are getting fucked over

Immaterial Nao @naozane_kenzu

You know, I like the idea of supporting smaller content creators, and it's glad to know that CN players have to pay for KFC meals before obtaining the glider, so it's like win-win situation, but ngl this event is poorly executed.

ViiPenguin @ViiPenguin

59 yuan is about $10 and is the default price for the same chicken bucket

YourCasualUser @CasualRangga_RE

Not everyone use twitch, and Food is generally more useful than that. so if you're looking at that point it's waaay worse lmao

WaLker @MrWaLker017 @Unreal_Dreamer

WaLker @MrWaLker017

I would rather pay 20$ to get KFC to get KFC wings than subscribing on twitch that i will not even use at all. That 20$ KFC meal can be shared to your family.

Hidari @Hidar_1San @Unreal_Dreamer



Hidari @Hidar_1San

BIG BRAIN MOMENT

But still, i want special kfc fried chicken AHHHHHHHHHHH

Emporer Voxy @Emperor_Voxel



Emporer Voxy @Emperor_Voxel

this isn't towards the person running this account of course. they're obi an intern who isn't paid enough to deal with this and I'm sorry if people personally attack this account.

but I have to wonder who thought this was a good idea to begin with.

Interestingly, some players also argued that getting the wings by buying a Twitch subscription is much more convenient. However, more people were drawn into spending on food than unknown streamers.

🌸Piichi🌸 Booba Sword Lover @piichan_14



🌸Piichi🌸 Booba Sword Lover @piichan_14

You guys do know that people in China had to buy the KFC bucket meal to get the gliders right?

Now I don't know if the bucket meal cost $10 if converted. But still, it was never free to begin with.

Prominent Genshin Impact creators reject the Adventurers' Guild on Twitch event contract

Big names in the Genshin Impact community such as Tectone, Tuonto, Enviosity and Mtashed aren't on the list of eligible creators for the Adventurers' Guild on Twitch event. This implies that players won't get a KFC Glider skin by buying a subscription to these creators' Twitch channels.

The most popular streamers in the community have used this opportunity to promote smaller channels. These include Atsu, Tuonto, and Mtashed.

tuonto @Tuont0

i am not a part of the list by the way, i declined the offer

Atsu @AsianGuyStream

It's worth reminding that these KFC Gliders were never free in China, they were locked behind a paywall of KFC and the even bigger wall of making sweaty gamers go outside 🤣



I know it isn't ideal, but please try to support smaller streamers if you're getting the gliders!

Mtashed @MTashed

Mtashed @MTashed

I am not on the list.

Support some other community members with subs if you want to earn these wings though



Event Details:



#GenshinImpact Dear Travelers, the limited-time event "Adventurers' Guild on Twitch" is about to begin~Event Details: hoyolab.com/article_pre/56… Dear Travelers, the limited-time event "Adventurers' Guild on Twitch" is about to begin~Event Details: hoyolab.com/article_pre/56…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/aHFUpIyA4F I am not on the list.Support some other community members with subs if you want to earn these wings though twitter.com/GenshinImpact/… I am not on the list.Support some other community members with subs if you want to earn these wings though twitter.com/GenshinImpact/…

Atsu @AsianGuyStream

Memes and shamelessness aside, I rejected the contract so there won't be any Twitch drops on my channel and no Wings (even though I LOVE kfc).



I really appreciate the people who said they would sub to my channel for this though, you guys are too kind 💛💛💛

Tenha @TenhaTV

I received many DMs on Discord and Twitter threatening that they'll unfollow or unsub if I have signed the contract for the new KFC wing event. I hope you all don't do this to other content creators regardless of their channel size.

Others, such as Tectone, seemed disappointed with miHoYo's approach to selling cosmetic items:

TECTONE (BIG EGG) @TectEGG

fucking furious about new event. talking about it right now on stream cuz i cant sleep.

tuonto @Tuont0

tuonto @Tuont0

they are truly out of touch with the community, and it unfortunately hasn't gotten better :(

miHoYo has yet again remained silent on the entire controversy around the Adventurers' Guild on Twitch event. The developer will release a list of eligible streamers on November 24.

