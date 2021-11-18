Genshin Impact faces backlash after controversial release of KFC Windglider skin

Genshin Impact just announced how players can get the free KFC Windglider skin that was earlier released in China. From the looks of it, the announcement has turned against the developers.
Players can get the KFC Windglider via the Adventurers' Guild on Twitch event, which requires them to subscribe to Twitch creators. Interestingly, these creators will be selected by miHoYo and the list will be shared soon.
Here's how the Genshin Impact community reacted to the release of the KFC Windglider skin.
Genshin Impact players disappointed with the Adventurers' Guild on Twitch event
It is worth noting that the KFC Windglider skin was initially released in China and players had to buy meals for a redeem code. The codes were distributed physically and could later be redeemed for the skin.
In contrast, the KFC Windglider skin for players in other regions is released through a web event. To participate, they will have to buy a Tier 1 Twitch subscription of a Genshin Impact streamer for at least two months.
The rewards include:
- Wings of Feasting wind glider
- 30,000 Mora
- Jade Parcels
- 2 Tonkotsu Ramen
- 2 Sautéed Matsutake
The list of creators who will take part in this event will be shared by miHoYo on November 24. However, the community already seems disappointed by the concept.
The biggest bone of contention among players is the price they have to pay for the KFC Windglider skin. While the Chinese community had to pay for an excellent meal to get the codes, players in other regions have to subscribe to creators they don't even recognize.
It is no surprise that most players do not watch streamers constantly and aren't interested in buying Twitch subscriptions.
Interestingly, some players also argued that getting the wings by buying a Twitch subscription is much more convenient. However, more people were drawn into spending on food than unknown streamers.
Prominent Genshin Impact creators reject the Adventurers' Guild on Twitch event contract
Big names in the Genshin Impact community such as Tectone, Tuonto, Enviosity and Mtashed aren't on the list of eligible creators for the Adventurers' Guild on Twitch event. This implies that players won't get a KFC Glider skin by buying a subscription to these creators' Twitch channels.
The most popular streamers in the community have used this opportunity to promote smaller channels. These include Atsu, Tuonto, and Mtashed.
Others, such as Tectone, seemed disappointed with miHoYo's approach to selling cosmetic items:
ALSO READArticle Continues below
miHoYo has yet again remained silent on the entire controversy around the Adventurers' Guild on Twitch event. The developer will release a list of eligible streamers on November 24.