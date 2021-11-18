Genshin Impact finally reveals the KFC wind glider, but global fans aren’t happy

Genshin Impact has finally revealed that they will be making the highly anticipated KFC-themed wind glider available to global players.

However, as it seems, fans are not very happy in the way miHoYo made it obtainable. Players will have to donate subscriptions to Twitch streamers to obtain the redeem code for this wind glider.

Fans feel that this is extremely greedy from miHoYo. It would have been better if the company made it purchasable directly in-game rather than tying it with a Twitch subscription.

The wind glider goes by the name "Wings of Feasting" and was originally released in China in March as part of a collaboration with KFC. This is the reason why it is also referred to as KFC wind glider by fans.

Genshin Impact players voice their frustration

Wings of Feasting (KFC wind glider) was initially an exclusive for Chinese players. Players in China had to buy actual KFC products to obtain this item within their games. Since it was revealed, several fans across the world have been asking for the same.

TECTONE (BIG EGG) @TectEGG If you're a creator who mihoyo has approved of to get gliders from, ima need u to comment on this. If you're a creator who mihoyo has approved of to get gliders from, ima need u to comment on this.

This is mainly because the Wings of Feasting looks quite good on a lot of characters. However, for the Chinese fans, it was tied to something that many people enjoy. Nobody will say no to buying KFC buckets, especially considering the huge fanbase that Genshin Impact has.

However, since it was available only in China, it made distributing the same easier. In the case of global players, it isn't easy to manage through KFC outlets. There might be issues regarding licensing and permissions.

Therefore, miHoYo instead made it available where players need to subscribe to a Twitch streamer for two months. Once they do that, a redemption code will be sent to the player to redeem the wind glider.

The issue is that the way miHoYo handled the situation has been quite abysmal. Streamers need to play Genshin Impact for two weeks straight and nothing else. They cannot criticize the game at all and they cannot obtain sponsored content either.

I'd rather pay to buy the welkin moon and battlepass than this 😭😭😔👌 @GenshinImpact So... You tell me that I have to pay just to get the KFC wind glider and not even a single primogems?!... Bruh no thanks PaimonI'd rather pay to buy the welkin moon and battlepass than this 😭😭😔👌 @GenshinImpact So... You tell me that I have to pay just to get the KFC wind glider and not even a single primogems?!... Bruh no thanks PaimonI'd rather pay to buy the welkin moon and battlepass than this 😭😭😔👌 https://t.co/ieWSRb5OSw

This made a lot of streamers reject this offer, including people like Enviosity. Not just streamers, but fans need to subscribe to those whom they will barely watch. Subscribing costs a decent amount of money, especially if it is for two months.

Genshin Impact fans subscribe only to those streamers they want to watch. However, miHoYo forces them to subscribe to the ones they think are worthy, which fans feel is quite preposterous.

Fans feel that it would have been better if miHoYo made it available for $10 in-game rather than bringing Twitch in between. As a result, the Genshin Impact community is fuming and is protesting against this move by the company.

