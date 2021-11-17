Top 5 facts about Xiao in Genshin Impact

Xiao is one of the most enigma characters in Genshin Impact. Mysteries surround his background, and his tight-lipped personality isn't helping. However, his aloof and mysterious persona is his most significant selling point, and fans are digging into it.

In addition, his position as one of the top DPS in Genshin Impact isn't wavering any time soon. So before Xiao's upcoming rerun, which is rumored to be in version 2.4, here are some interesting facts about the distant Yaksha.

5 interesting facts about Xiao in Genshin Impact

1) Xiao is the shortest male character

Genshin Impact used a teenage boy model for Xiao, which every player knows. However, what is commonly missed is how Xiao is the shortest male character in Genshin Impact.

A month ago, a Twitter user catudon_1276 released an estimation of every playable character's height in Genshin Impact. Based on the appraisal, Xiao isn't exactly gifted with vertical advantage, despite being one of the most powerful Adepti in Genshin Impact. He stands at 153.6 centimeters, shorter than Xingqiu and Chongyun but taller than Xiangling and Xinyan.

2) Xiao's real name is Alatus

Xiao's character story 2 in-game (Image via Genshin Impact)

Xiao is revealed not to be the Yaksha's true name but a name given to him by Morax, the Geo Archon. Back in a younger, more naive time, his name is originally Alatus, when a god used Xiao's weakness and compelled him to serve as their bloodhound, in which role he was forced to commit terrible and brutal actions.

After Morax saved the Yaksha from his former master, the Geo Archon gave him the name 'Xiao.' The name is said to represent a spirit in another world that encounters great suffering and hardship just like Xiao has.

3) Xiao absolutely loves Almond Tofu

Genshin Impact highlights multiple times how Xiao loves Almond Tofu in his story. In Xiao's case, it's especially bad because he detests every other Teyvat cuisine.

Xiao's character story 3 in-game (Image via Genshin Impact)

Almond Tofu is the only food he can eat because the texture reminds him of the dreams he used to devour while demon-slaying as a Yaksha, not because the dish is sweet.

However, it is a fact that he enjoys the delicacy and is often greeted with a bowl of Almond Tofu when he arrives at the Wangshu Inn to rest. The innkeeper even goes so far as to say that he eats it with a large smile on his face.

4) Venti once saved Xiao with his music

Xiao is haunted by the violence of his past and carries a tremendous karmic burden due to eating too many bad dreams and slaying several demons. It was even suggested that Xiao, like his other Yaksha companions, would have gone insane or died.

The story teaser above portrayed Xiao listening to Venti play his Dihua flute. It's then indicated that if it weren't for Venti's soothing music, Xiao might have succumbed to his karmic weight.

5) Xiao eats snow

Xiao's voice-over when it snows (Image via Genshin Impact)

From Xiao's Voice-Over in Genshin Impact, he once stated that he could eat the snow once it was thick enough. Judging from his tone and personality, this is clearly not a joke.

The community even theorizes that in the past, Xiao used to eat snow to quench his pain or because there was no other food when he was taken captive by his former master.

Nevertheless, in the current Genshin Impact timeline, it looks like Xiao lives healthy enough with Almond Tofu as his favorite food and the Traveler as his 'best friend.'

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

