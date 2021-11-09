Xiao in Genshin Impact: Age, height, skills, and more

In Genshin Impact, Xiao is one of the strongest and most mysterious playable characters.

As a character, Xiao is notoriously aloof. He's dedicated his life to protecting Liyue, but at the same time, he's stayed far away from mortal life. Many Genshin Impact players have become fans of Xiao and his unique persona. As such, there's plenty of reason to be curious about him.

While Xiao's age has been confirmed since he was released, his height has just recently been estimated.

How old is Xiao in Genshin Impact?

Age: Over 2000 years old

Vision: Anemo

Likes: Almond Tofu and Rex Lapis

About Him: Xiao history is only but suffering. Hearing voices and crys of those he was forced to kill. He only thinks of himself as a tool for others and rarely shows emotion.

In Genshin Impact, Xiao is a character who is over 2,000 years old. Xiao's age can be explained by his existence as an Adeptus. In other words, he is one of several immortal, magical deities of Liyue.

Some other Adepti, like Ganyu, are even older than Xiao. Nevertheless, Xiao stands in a place of authority among his fellow Adepti.

Xiao’s millennia-spanning age is confirmed on his profile page. Genshin Impact players may also know his age because of his history with the Geo Archon. The Archon War ended about 2,000 years before the current era in Genshin Impact. Xiao and the other Yakshas had been enslaved during this time, but Morax liberated them.

Xiao's height

A few weeks ago, Twitter user catudon_1276 estimated the heights of Genshin Impact's playable characters.

Xiao, who is one of many characters with a teenage build, stands at 153.6 centimeters. Compared to other characters with the same build, this height is pretty average.

Xiao is the same height as Mona, shorter than Chongyun and Venti but taller than Amber and Keqing.

Genshin Impact characters with a teenage design can be as tall as 158 centimeters, as is the case with Bennett. Although Xiao is much older and stronger than other characters in Genshin Impact lore, he's somewhat on the short side.

Xiao's combat abilities in Genshin Impact

Just as Xiao is a skilled combatant in the story of Genshin Impact, he's also impressive in actual gameplay.

With his Elemental Skill, Lemniscatic Wind Cycling, Xiao performs a lunging Anemo attack. He has two charges of this ability, and uniquely, he can perform this attack mid-air.

Xiao's Elemental Burst, Bane of All Evil, makes the character truly threatening. He wears the Yaksha's Mask during his burst uptime, draining his health but giving him multiple abilities:

Normal and charged attacks deal Anemo damage

Higher jumps

Greater attack AoE and more damage

With his buffed jumps, Xiao becomes a machine for plunging attacks. Simultaneously, he can Swirl elements onto enemies, shredding their shields. Thanks largely to his powerful burst, Xiao is an excellent main DPS in Genshin Impact.

