How tall is Kazuha in Genshin Impact? Height speculations and more

Thanks to fan-made calculations, the Genshin Impact community is getting better estimates for in-game characters like Kazuha.

Genshin Impact characters come in a variety of shapes and sizes. However, the characters' heights are never officially disclosed with exact measurements. As such, many fans of the game have spent some time speculating about how tall their favorite characters might be.

Kazuha's height speculations in Genshin Impact

The Genshin Impact fan above has listed their predicted heights for every playable character in the game so far. According to their estimates, Kazuha stands at 156.7 centimeters tall.

Kazuha's height is comparable to many other characters in Genshin Impact. Among other characters with a teenage build, Kazuha is just slightly taller than most of them who are in the 151-154 centimeter range. Some fans believe this extra height comes mostly from his shoes.

🔞Albedo will be mine @SamuelLovesMilk technically,Albedo is taller than Kazuha bc Kazuha's shoes give him height technically,Albedo is taller than Kazuha bc Kazuha's shoes give him height https://t.co/o3EnC0nRU1

For Kazuha and all the other Genshin Impact characters, the creator of the height charts mentions that there's a room for error of about 3 centimeters. Shoe thickness and other similar factors were not calculated.

ネコうどん @catudon_1276

#GenshinImpact This height is determined by the diameter of Barbara's skill. The skill is 2m. From there, I calculated the ratio. So there is a gap. It will be helpful if you try it with an error of 3 cm. I will update it when official information comes out. This height is determined by the diameter of Barbara's skill. The skill is 2m. From there, I calculated the ratio. So there is a gap. It will be helpful if you try it with an error of 3 cm. I will update it when official information comes out.#GenshinImpact https://t.co/0aTmwdv7b4

The Twitter post has gotten over 26,000 likes so far, and with its nifty measuring scheme, it's easy to understand why. This Genshin Impact fan took Barbara's skill diameter, which is confirmed to be two meters, and juxtaposed that with each character's height.

Gamers can easily see if one character is taller than another, but guessing their exact heights clearly requires some creativity. If Genshin Impact ever makes character heights official, it would be interesting to see how close fans came with their estimates.

𝐾𝑦𝑜𝑡𝑠𝑘𝑖🍂✨ | farming 4 hu tao @keii_ruu WHAT IN THE EXTRA LARGE SIZE IS THAT HEIGHT DUDE



KAZUHA IS ME NEXT TO OTHER PPL WHAT IN THE EXTRA LARGE SIZE IS THAT HEIGHT DUDEKAZUHA IS ME NEXT TO OTHER PPL https://t.co/0u51O2Ej8w

In Genshin Impact, a character's height mostly serves their aesthetic. However, height does slightly influence how fast they run, climb, and glide. Kazuha, with a rather average height, should be in the middle of the pack when it comes to movement speed.

Genshin Impact fans may have to wait a while before miHoYo reveals their characters' true height and age. Until that day comes, if ever, the player base will continue to settle for fan-made estimations and rough guesses.

