DPS Kazuha vs EM Kazuha: Which build is better in Genshin Impact?

Kazuha's kit in Genshin Impact allows players to build for countless roles in different teams. His skill, ultimate, and talent can also increase his and his allies' damage based on swirl reactions triggered on the battlefield. Due to this, weapons with EM or ATK stats fit in nicely for support and DPS builds, respectively. This article lists both types of build for Kazuha, from expensive 5-stars to free 4-stars.

Considered one of the most potent supporting units in the game, his versatility in endgame content is unmatched, making him very F2P-friendly to build. To summarize the requirements, building Kazuha as an EM (elemental mastery) support for your team will be easier than an Anemo DPS.

However, the latter can be more powerful based on the number of Constellations you own.

Should you build DPS Kazuha in Genshin Impact?

Before approaching a DPS Kazuha build, note that his damage output will be increased solely from an Anemo approach. This can reduce any reaction damage, such as Swirl. For example, a Swirl reaction will deal both Anemo and the damage it is reacting with.

While ATK stat can increase the Anemo damage, the absence of EM will reduce the damage of other elements.

Thus, while going for a flat ATK stat on Kazuha is an excellent option for a DPS build, it is also expensive. Kazuha will need all of his six Constellations to determine full Anemo damage potential. Based on the EM stat, Kazuha's sixth and last Constellation can significantly increase his skill damage.

Sixth Constellation on Kazuha (Image via Genshin Impact)

Regarding the best weapons, only the Primordial Jade Cutter and the Mistsplitter Sword are viable for a proper DPS build. Any 4-star with ATK stat is weaker in comparison.

In conclusion, building him with a DPS approach can be a solid option if you have invested enough for the aforementioned 5-star weapons and Kazuha's Constellations.

Should you build EM Kazuha in Genshin Impact?

As mentioned, EM Kazuha is one of the best support units in Genshin Impact. His versatile kit allows him to fit with any character, be it sub-DPS options like Raiden Shogun or primary DPS units such as HuTao. Additionally, building an efficient EM support Kazuha is reasonably straightforward and F2P-friendly.

Iron Sting for Kazuha (Image via Genshin Impact)

With options such as Iron Sting and the Viridescent set, you can use Kazuha in the endgame Spiral Abyss with satisfying damage numbers, all while being completely F2P. The only high-level investment, however, will be leveling up his talents to 10, which can be time-consuming in the long run.

On the other hand, if you're looking to invest in Kazuha for an EM support build and bring out more reaction damage, the Freedom Sword 5-star Sword will be the best option, alongside his second Constellation.

Which build to go for between DPS Kazuha and EM Kazuha in Genshin Impact?

To conclude, both Kazuha builds can deal plenty of damage, with his DPS builds requiring a lot of investments. Due to this, if you want to spend time making a valuable unit for your team and endgame, EM support is the way to go.

