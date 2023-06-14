Genshin Impact Kazuha guide: Recommended Elemental Mastery, energy requirements, and builds

With the arrival of Genshin Impact 3.7's second phase, players can pull for either Kazuha or Al Haitham for the next three weeks. The former is the more popular unit among the two and is in the sights of many players in the community. Kazuha also holds the record of being the most-used character in the endgame Spiral Abyss mode.

This article will showcase every build you can go for with Kazuha, from expensive gear pieces to easily obtainable F2P weapons. Note that the focus is on supporting EM builds, as the playstyle is favored by most.

While Kazuha can be built with a DPS approach, it isn't recommended considering the investment required.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

What are the best weapons for Elemental Mastery on Kazuha in Genshin Impact?

To start with the signature weapons, Kazuha works best with Freedom Sworn 5-star Sword, available only via a little banner. While this weapon can amplify everyone's damage based on triggered elemental reaction, it also grants the most Elemental Mastery to the user. At level 90, Kazuha will get 198 EM from the weapon alone.

Kazuha with Freedom Sworn (Image via Genshin Impact)

While on the topic of Gacha weapons, Xiphos' Moonlight is another piece of gear that can be great on Kazuha. This 4-star Sword grants 165 Elemental Mastery but shines with its refinement skill. With each point of Elemental Mastery on the wearer, the weapon will also give .036% of Energy Recharge every 10 seconds.

Kazuha with Iron Sting (Image via Genshin Impact)

Lastly, Iron Sting is the only viable F2P option for Kazuha, increasing his Elemental Mastery and maximum damage out upon dealing elemental damage. This can also be refined to full rank, allowing you to deal 12% increased damage for two stacks.

What are the best Artifact sets for Elemental Mastery and Energy Recharge on Kazuha?

The best Artifact set for Kazuha will be the 4-set Viridescent Venerer. However, each Artifact must have a specific stat based on different situations. The recommended stat on Kazuha for a support build should be Elemental Mastery. Since this article suggests picking a weapon with EM sub-stat, sacrificing one of the five pieces for Energy Recharge isn't so bad either.

Energy Recharge (Image via Genshin Impact)

An hourglass/timepiece is the only piece that can roll Energy Recharge as a primary stat. After equipping a fully leveled timepiece, your Kazuha's total Energy Recharge should be around 151%, just above the recommended level. Slot in a few more pieces with ER as a sub-stat, although they aren't necessary.

Another Anemo character, Sucrose or Venti, can create Anemo particles for Kazuha in combat.

What are the recommended EM and ER for Kazuha in Genshin Impact?

As mentioned, the recommended percentage of ER on Kazuha is anywhere above 150%, which is easy to achieve with a single ER Artifact timepiece. However, it would help to rely on other Artifact pieces, weapons, or ally Constellations for EM. Artifact pieces such as headpieces, goblets, and timepieces can grant 187 EM each.

Diona's C6 (Image via Genshin Impact)

If you sacrifice one timepiece, the amount of EM you will get is 374, excluding the sub-stats. Weapons such as Freedom Sworn or Iron Sting can quickly increase to 550. While this is good enough in the endgame, Diona C6, alongside Kazuha's C2, can grant 200 EM each.

Kazuha's C2 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Both can increase Kazuha's EM to 1000, the maximum number any character can reach.

Poll : 0 votes