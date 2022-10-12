Best characters for Key of Khaj Nisut, Xiphos' Moonlight, and Wandering Evenstar in Genshin Impact

A new set of weapons will be released in the second phase of Genshin Impact version 3.1, and players may wonder which characters will suit the new firearms. Said weapons are Key of Khaj-Nisut, Xiphos' Moonlight, and Wandering Evenstar.

Each can only be obtained from the next weapon banners, and as a gacha weapons, Travelers expect it to be worth their Primogems.

Best characters for Key of Khaj Nisut in Genshin Impact

Key of Khaj-Nisut suits both Nilou and Shinobu (Image via HoYoverse)

Key of Khaj-Nisut is the new 5-star sword in Genshin Impact with HP as its secondary stat. This information alone is enough to ensure that this weapon is suitable for characters with skills based on their health.

Nilou (5-Star Hydro) Kuki Shinobu (4-Star Electro)

In addition, the passive skill will also increase the wielder's HP by 20%, making Nilou's attack more damaging and increasing Kuki Shinobu's healing. The second effect of Key of Khaj-Nisut will also increase the wielder and nearby party members' Elemental Mastery based on the wielder's Max HP, making it suitable for off-field supporting characters.

Best characters for Xiphos' Moonlight in Genshin Impact

Xiphos' Moonlight and its description (Image via HoYoverse)

Xiphos' Moonlight is the second 4-star weapon in Genshin Impact that has Elemental Mastery as its secondary stat, becoming one of the most sought-after swords for characters that need Elemental Mastery to increase their usability.

Kaedehara Kazuha (5-Star Anemo) Dendro Traveler (5-Star Dendro) Nilou (5-Star Hydro) Kuki Shinobu (4-Star Electro)

Kazuha is undoubtedly the best character for Xiphos' Moonlight, as his skill circles around Elemental Mastery. The best part is that the second effect of the passive skill can increase both the wielder and nearby party members' Energy Recharge based on the wielder's Elemental Mastery.

Dendro Traveler and Nilou can also use the sword's potential to the maximum if they are in the Bloom team that centers around Dendro Cores that benefit from Elemental Mastery.

Kuki Shinobu is also on the list because she would need lots of Elemental Mastery if players decide to use her as an Electro applicant in the Hyperbloom team, where she shines the most. One of Shinobu's passive skills, 'Heart's Repose,' can also help boost her viability in the team, where her healing amount will be increased by 75%, and the damage dealt will increase by 25% based on her Elemental Mastery.

Best characters for Wandering Evenstar in Genshin Impact

Wandering Evenstar suits off-field supporting characters (Image via HoYoverse)

The last new weapon in Genshin Impact 3.1 is Wandering Evenstar, a 4-star catalyst with Elemental Mastery as its secondary stat. Following are the best characters to equip this weapon:

Sucrose (4-Star Anemo) Yae Miko (5-Star Electro) Lisa (4-Star Electro)

Wandering Evenstar is a support weapon suitable for Dendro (Quicken+Aggravate) and Anemo teams. Its passive skill can provide a bonus Attack for the wielder and nearby party members based on the wielder's Elemental Mastery. Since this effect can be triggered even if the wielder is not on the field, it is suitable for Sucrose, Miko, and Lisa, who will be off-field after casting their Elemental Skills and Burst.

The next weapon banner in version 3.1 may be worth players' Primogems if they have the mentioned characters and want to increase their usability in the team by getting the new weapons.

