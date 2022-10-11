How to get free wishes in Genshin Impact this week: Login event date and rewards

Genshin Impact's second anniversary passed a few weeks ago on September 28. However, the celebration is yet to end as another special event will start soon. In the Path of Gleaming Jade, players will have the opportunity to get 10 Intertwined Fates simply by logging into the game.

The daily login event is a dream come true for F2P players who wish to pull in the Nilou banner but lack the funds. Alongside Intertwined Fates, there are also other rewards from this event such as Mora, Hero's Wit, and Mystic Enhancement Ores.

Path of Gleaming Jade login event in Genshin Impact: 10 free Intertwined Fates

The Path of Gleaming Jade is extremely similar to the first Genshin Impact anniversary event called Passage of Clouds and Stars, down to all the rewards. The daily login event will start on October 14 at 04:00 AM (UTC+8) and will last until October 31 at 03:59 AM.

The date also coincides with the appearance of Nilou and Albedo's banners in the game, allowing players to spend their newly earned Intertwined Fates on their banners. During the event, Travelers need to log in for seven days in total to receive 10 Intertwined Fates and other rewards. All the rewards are as follows:

Day 1 - 1x Intertwined Fate Day 2 - 80000x Mora Day 3 - 2x Intertwined Fates Day 4 - 18x Mystic Enhancement Ores Day 5 - 2x Intertwined Fates Day 6 - 8x Hero's Wit Day 7 - 5x Intertwined Fates

Players should keep in mind that this event will only appear on accounts that are above Adventure Rank 5. Another important thing to note is that they do not need to log into the game for seven consecutive days. As long as they enter for seven days in the two-week duration, it will still count and they will get the respective rewards.

Nilou and Albedo banners in Genshin Impact 3.1 Phase 2

As mentioned before, the Path of Gleaming Jade event will appear on the same day as the Nilou and Albedo banners in Genshin Impact, albeit the banners will be added a few hours later. The following characters will get a massive drop-rate boost whenever players decide to wish on their banner:

Nilou (5-Star Hydro) Albedo (5-Star Geo) Xiangling (4-Star Pyro) Beidou (4-Star Electro) Barbara (4-Star Hydro)

Nilou is a new character in Genshin Impact, and players may be confused whether she is worth it or not. Two things are for sure: the developer has claimed that Nilou is a supporting character, and she loves to be in Bloom's team (Dendro + Hydro) based on her skills and talents.

In the meantime, players who have decided to wish on Nilou's banner can start preparing her materials by following the guide here. Fortunately, her ascension materials were officially revealed a few days ago and all the items are already available in-game.

The Path of Gleaming Jade is definitely one of the most awaited events as it allows players to make 10 pulls in the event banners in Genshin Impact, which is equivalent to 1600 Primogems.

