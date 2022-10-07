Genshin Impact Nilou materials guide: Ascension resource and farming locations

Genshin Impact players will have enough time to farm for the next 5-star character, Nilou, to be released on October 14. The developer recently revealed her ascension materials alongside detailed information regarding her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst.

Fortunately for Travelers, they can farm all of Nilou's materials in the current version, as all enemies have already been released. This article will show what and where to collect Nilou ascension resources in Genshin Impact.

All Nilou's Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact

Every player in Genshin Impact who plans to wish for Nilou in her banner will get her starting at Level 1. From there, they need to ascend her to a higher level by farming for certain materials. The following are the items that Nilou needs to increase from Level 1 to Level 90:

1 Varunada Lazurite Sliver 9 Varunada Lazurite Fragment 9 Varunada Lazurite Chunk 6 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone 18 Fungal Spores 30 Luminescent Pollen 36 Crystalline Cyst Dust 168 Padisarah 46 Perpetual Caliber

Players can collect all of the materials mentioned above in the current version of Genshin Impact.

Where to farm for Nilou's materials in Genshin Impact

1) Fungal Spores / Luminescent Pollen / Crystalline Cyst Dust

Fungal Spore Powder is a common ascension material in the game dropped by Floating Fungi. These enemies are usually grouped together in The Chasm: Underground Mines and Sumeru.

Defeating them is also not a problem as they have relatively low attack and health, but one troublesome skill that allows them to float makes it harder for melee characters to hit them.

Remember that Fungi have three states: Normal, Activated (When hit by Electro), and Scorched (When hit by Pyro). It is best not to deploy any Pyro or Electro characters in the team as the drop rate for Fungal Spore Powder will be significantly reduced if the enemies are in an Activated or Scorched state.

2) Padisarah

Padisarah is a local Sumeru specialty that can only be found in the Sumeru rainforest and none in the desert. The biggest number of Padisarah in the game is in Vanarana, followed by Sumeru City and Pardis Dhyai. A small reminder that Padisarah in Vanarana can only be seen in the reality state and not the dream state.

There is only a total of 68 Padisarah at a time. Since Nilou needs 168 Padisarah to fully ascend to Level 90, Travelers may need to make multiple trips to farm the said local specialty in other people's world.

3) Perpetual Caliber / Varunada Lazurite Gems

Aeonblight Drake in Devantaka Mountain (Image via HoYoverse)

Perpetual Caliber is a character ascension material dropped by Aeonblight Drake, a normal boss that resides in Devantaka Mountain. Since Aeonblight Drake is a new enemy in version 3.1, many players may not have fought with it yet, as Nilou is the first character that needs the Perpetual Caliber to ascend.

Varunada Lazurite Gems were also available as one of the rewards when Travelers defeated the boss.

Genshin Impact players can start farming for Nilou's materials if they decide to wish for her in the second phase of version 3.1.

Poll : 0 votes