Genshin Impact Pyramid puzzle guide to get Luxurious chest at the top: Location, path, and solution

Opening Luxurious Chests are a great way to earn a decent amount of Primogems in Genshin Impact. This guide will present the solution to a puzzle inside a glowing pyramid so gamers can get one of those chests. However, players have to complete the following quests to access the puzzle:

Lost in the Sands An Introduction to Indoor Archaeology The Secret of Al-Ahmar Dreams Beneath the Searing Sand Dual Evidence

If the player hasn't started with the Golden Slumber quest series, they should know that getting to the Luxurious Chest will take them a few hours. Another thing worth mentioning is that completing the mentioned quests gives the players plenty of Primogems.

Note: This guide focuses primarily on the Luxurious Chest puzzle under the assumption that the reader has already completed the quests.

Genshin Impact guide: Luxurious Chest puzzle inside glowing pyramid

Use this Teleport Waypoint (Image via HoYoverse)

This guide will include several photos since underground locations can be confusing for some Genshin Impact players.

First, use the Teleport Waypoint that's directly south of The Mausoleum of King Deshret.

Head straight from here (Image via HoYoverse)

After you teleport, make a right turn to see something similar to what's shown in the above image. Simply go straight ahead, all the way to that glowing pyramid at the end.

Enter the glowing pyramid (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you reach the glowing door of this pyramid, go inside by simply walking into the door. Now, Genshin Impact players will be teleported somewhere else.

This is where you get teleported (Image via HoYoverse)

The above image shows the area where you will get teleported. There will be several Everlight Cells in this puzzle, but the first thing that you should do is get rid of the lower platforms.

An example of a low platform (Image via HoYoverse)

Doing that is actually quite easy. You just need to step on them. Genshin Impact characters like Kazuha can help you in this regard if you don't want to climb a little to reach them.

An example of a platform disappearing (Image via HoYoverse)

Repeat this process for the remaining three platforms that are at a lower height. The purpose of this part of the puzzle is to get all the beams of light to reach the center platform. The next step involves the hourglass mechanism.

An example of one of those hourglasses (Image via HoYoverse)

Interacting with this hourglass will summon a Four-Leaf Sigil. Teleport to it to arrive at the middle platform, which is instrumental to solving this puzzle required to get the Luxurious Chest.

You will arrive here (Image via HoYoverse)

You must rotate this Genshin Impact mechanism twice so that it shoots a beam of light toward a giant obelisk. Once that's done, return to one of the two hourglasses — it doesn't matter which one.

You should be back here (Image via HoYoverse0

This part involves teleporting to different Four-Leaf Sigils and moving cells around. Good use of the Four-Leaf Sigils will make this part swift.

This is what you need to move (Image via HoYoverse)

There will be three cells that you need to move. Using the Four-Leaf Sigils is not required to reach them. However, using the Four-Leaf Sigils makes this puzzle a lot easier.

Genshin Impact players are almost done with this puzzle. There is just one more major step left.

Go up here (Image via HoYoverse)

It's time for you to go up to the top floor. If you can't reach the area shown in the image above, reactivate the hourglass mechanism to spawn the Four-Leaf Sigils to get here quickly. Rotate the cell here twice.

The Luxurious Chest will now spawn.

Open it (Image via HoYoverse)

Glide down to the Luxurious Chest and open it. That's it for this Genshin Impact puzzle guide.

