How to increase clearance in Genshin Impact: All 6 clearance locations and guide

Genshin Impact version 3.1 features a new desert area in the Sumeru region. With such a large area, players will find many new types of puzzles. Before players can enjoy it, though, some puzzles are locked behind clearance from a gadget called Scarlet Sand Slate.

There are a total of 6 clearances for Scarlet Sand Slates, and Travelers need to complete a few quests before gaining them. This article will show players which quests they must complete in order to access all clearance locations in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: All 6 clearances' locations for Scarlet Sand Slate Gadget

Talk to Bonifaz to start the first quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can only obtain the Scarlet Sand Slate gadget by starting the Golden Dream quest in the Sumeru desert. Talk to Bonifaz in Aaru Village to start the quest, and by following the navigation, players will eventually get the said gadget.

After obtaining the gadget, players can find the following clearance locations:

1) Golden Dream: The Secret of Al-Ahmar

The first clearance for Scarlet Sand Slate (Image via HoYoverse)

The first clearance for the Scarlet Sand Slate can be obtained in the Golden Dream quest under a sub-quest called 'The Secret of Al-Ahmar,' right after opening the coffin inside King Deshret's Mausoleum and granting access to the upper floor.

2) Golden Dream: The Secret of Al-Ahmar

The second clearance for Scarlet Sand Slate (Image via HoYoverse)

Clearance of Khaj-Nisut is the second clearance for Scarlet Sand Slate, and Genshin Impact players can also obtain this one from 'The Secret of Al-Ahmar' sub-quest in Golden Dream. Travelers are still inside King Deshret's Mausoleum and must proceed deep within the ruins.

3) Dual Evidence: Ferryman's Clearance

The third clearance for Scarlet Sand Slate (Image via HoYoverse)

The next clearance will be automatically gained after players start the Dual Evidence quest by talking to Soheil in Aaru Village. Keep in mind that this quest will only be available after the Golden Dream is completed, and players need to wait for one daily server reset.

4) Dual Evidence: Place of Rebirth

The fourth clearance for Scarlet Sand Slate (Image via HoYoverse)

After reaching Sekhem Hall, Genshin Impact players will find three new locations in their Scarlet Sand Slate gadget. One of them is Place of Rebirth, and by completing the puzzle in this location, they will gain access to the fourth clearance.

5) Dual Evidence: Place of Rebirth

The fifth clearance for Scarlet Sand Slate (Image via HoYoverse)

The fifth clearance is also within the Dual Evidence quest, under the Place of Rebirth in Scarlet Sand Slate. This puzzle is similar to the previous location, where players needed to guide Primal Embers to their torches.

6) Dual Evidence: Place of Breath

The sixth clearance for Scarlet Sand Slate (Image via HoYoverse)

The final clearance for Scarlet Sand Slate is from Place of Breath under the Dual Evidence quest. This puzzle is the easiest out of three Places in the Scarlet Sand Slate gadget, as all the Primal Embers are near each other.

Once Genshin Impact players complete all the quests above and gain full clearance in the Scarlet Sand Slate gadget, they will have full access to all the mechanisms in the Sumeru Desert and complete various puzzles with them.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far