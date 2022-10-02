Very high up gift location in Mondstadt: Genshin Impact Fecund Hamper event guide

Genshin Impact's new Mondstadt festival has unlocked its latest event called Fecund Blessing. Players will have to participate in a treasure hunt to collect Fecund Hampers.

Collecting these hampers will provide various rewards including Shop components, Mora, Mystic Enhancement Ores, and more. Fortunately, players will receive a hint indicating the location of the Fecund Hamper. They will obtain eight clues to find eight Fecund Hampers spread all across Mondstadt and Springvale.

One such hint indicates that they can find a gift in a very high-up place in Mondstadt.

Genshin Impact 3.1: Guide to collect the Fecund Hamper from a very high up place

Fecund Blessing event preview page (Image via Genshin Impact)

To participate in the Fecund Blessing, Genshin Impact fans must start the "Of Ballad and Brew" event quest. Doing so will add a new preview page in the event page and will unlock all events for players to participate in.

Fecund Blessing is divided into two parts - Fecund Blessing and Shop Colors. The first part is a treasure hunt where players will have to collect Fecund Hampers for rewards. These may include Mora, Mystic Enhancement Ores, Shop Components, and more. These shop components will later come in handy in Shop Colors.

Clue for the Fecund Hamper in a very high up place

Here is a clue that players will have to decipher to find the Fecund Hamper in a very high up place:

"Mondstadt has a place with a truly excellent view. Have you been there? I'll give you another hint. It's very, very, very high up! Take care when you head up there!"

Based on the hint above, it is evident that the hamper has been placed in one of the tall buildings of Mondstadt City. Fortunately, it is quite easy to figure out the tallest location in the City of Freedom. That spot would be at the top of the Cathedral.

Fecund Hamper's location at top of Cathedral (Image via Genshin Impact)

The picture above shows the map-view and location of the Fecund Hamper at the top of the Cathedral. Since Mondstadt is one of the first cities players will explore, they must be familiar with the location.

Upon reaching the spot, the hamper will pop up on the mini-map with an icon to show that players are close to it.

Collect all Fecund Hampers for handsome rewards

Fecund Blessing's first challenge, "When The Music Stops," provides eight clues to find eight Fecund Hampers in Genshin Impact. The hamper at the top of the Cathedral happens to be one of the eight gifts players can find.

Players can decipher the locations of these treasures from the provided clues. Those who want to directly collect all the treasure can follow this excellent YouTube video for visual guidance.

