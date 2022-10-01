All 8 Fecund Hamper locations in Mondstadt in Genshin Impact

A brand new gameplay mode is currently available in Genshin Impact's main event 'Of Ballads and Brew,' with players required to find 8 Fecund Hampers in the region of Mondstadt. Fecund Blessings is the fourth and final mode of the main event, and it was only recently unlocked on October 1.

In this mode, Travelers will have to find 8 Treasure Chests in Mondstadt, with the rewards from these chests being various in-game materials and accessories for the player's shop in the Charity and Creativity mode. This article will reveal the locations of all eight Fecund Hampers in Mondstadt City and Springvale.

Genshin Impact: 8 Fecund Hampers in When the Music Sounds

Clues from one of the Fecund Hampers (Image via HoYoverse)

Mondstadt City and Springvale are the two main locations where Genshin Impact players can find Fecund Hampers in the 'When the Music Sounds' challenge. Each chest will have its own description and clue for players to refer to when searching for the others.

Given below is the list of locations of the Fecund Hampers, according to the order from the Fecund Blessings event page.

1) Behind the stage

The first Fecund Hamper location (Image via HoYoverse)

The first Fecund Hamper can be found near the three barrels behind the stage at the Wine Market in Springvale.

2) Beside the small pond

The second Fecund Hamper location (Image via HoYoverse)

The second chest is also in Springvale, but near the Spring Fairy, which is easy to spot since it's very close to the previous stage.

3) Near the farthest house

The third Fecund Hamper location (Image via HoYoverse)

The third Fecund Hamper is near a house at the southernmost tip of Springvale. Genshin Impact players will need to climb a low cliff to arrive at this location.

4) Behind Cat's Tail tavern

The fourth Fecund Hamper location (Image via HoYoverse)

From this point onwards, all the remaining Fecund Hampers are located in Mondstadt City. The fourth treasure chest can be found behind the Cat's Tail tavern.

5) Below Barbatos' statue

The fifth Fecund Hamper location (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint in Favonius' Headquarters and head to the giant statue of Barbatos in front of the Cathedral. Genshin Impact players will be able to find the fifth Fecund Hamper at his feet.

6) Behind Angel's Share tavern

The sixth Fecund Hamper location (Image via HoYoverse)

Besides the Cat's Tail tavern, a Treasure Chest can be found behind the rival tavern of Angel's Share. The Fecund Blessing is visible near the rear gate of this tavern.

7) At the top of the Cathedral

The seventh Fecund Hamper location (Image via HoYoverse)

The seventh treasure chest is located on top of the Cathedral behind the Barbatos' statue that players visited before. They will need to climb the building at the center to reach the Fecund Blessing.

8) At the training grounds

The eight Fecund Hamper location (Image via HoYoverse)

The final Fecund Hamper can be seen right beside Ellin at the training grounds near the Knight of Favonius Headquarters.

There are plenty of rewards from each of these Fecund Hampers, including Mora, Mystic Enhancement Ores, Ascension Materials, and decorations for the Travelers' Shop in the Charity and Creativity gameplay mode that is also a part of the 'Of Ballads and Brew' event in Genshin Impact.

