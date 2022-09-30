How to unlock hidden Teleport Waypoint at Valley of Dahri in Sumeru Desert: Genshin Impact guide

The hidden Teleport Waypoint at the Valley of Dahri is tied to a Genshin Impact quest known as Afratu's Dilemma. It's extremely easy to miss for players visiting this region for the first time. In fact, the Teleport Waypoint won't even appear on the map until one unlocks it.

Thus, some will need a guide to help find it. This article will start with how players can begin Afratu's Dilemma, along with advice on how to proceed with this quest up until they reach the hidden Teleport Waypoint.

Travelers are recommended to have already activated the Statues of the Sevens in Sumeru's desert so they can follow this guide more easily.

Genshin Impact guide on how to unlock the hidden Teleport Waypoint at the Valley of Dahri

The starting location for this quest (Image via HoYoverse)

In order to start Afratu's Dilemma in Genshin Impact, players must head east of the Statue of the Seven in the Valley of Dahri. Once they're close enough to the starting location, a cutscene will be triggered. An NPC named Afratu will talk for a long time, but the player will eventually get a prompt that tells them:

"Find a way to enter the robot"

Approach the yellow circle marked on the map.

The robot will attack you! (Image via HoYoverse)

You should see a giant robot in the distance, and it will attack you if you get too close. The attacks are easy to dodge. The quest doesn't explicitly tell you what to do. However, this Genshin Impact guide will fulfill that cause.

Let the robot attack this area (Image via HoYoverse)

Go to the west side, where there are some gears and other machinery. You must make the robot attack this area. To do so, let your active character get targeted, and then dodge the giant robot's beam in this specific area.

If done correctly, Paimon will gloat a little. A new path will be created, so go through it.

The new path (Image via HoYoverse)

There isn't any particular gimmick to worry about right now. Just continue through the newly created path. You will eventually reach a dark area (pictured below).

The area in question (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the Four-Leaf Sigils to get to the next area quickly. You will eventually reach the following location, which will feature a vague quest prompt that states:

"Try to break the seal"

Any normal attack will destroy it (Image via HoYoverse)

Thankfully, any normal attack on this green core will destroy it. Afterward, proceed through this newly created path. You will do the same thing to another seal blocking your way.

The hidden Teleport Waypoint in the Valley of Dahri will only be a short distance away from here. There aren't too many steps left in this Genshin Impact guide to getting to it.

Use the Four-Leaf Sigils to go upward (Image via HoYoverse)

Optional: Defeating the Hilichurls in this area removes a seal on an Exquisite Chest nearby.

To get to the hidden Teleport Waypoint, use the Four-Leaf Sigils to move upward. Doing so is much faster than having your character slowly climb to the top.

You should be able to see it easily (Image via HoYoverse)

You should see a red light shining over the hidden Teleport Waypoint at the very top. This is the one that you wouldn't see in the Valley of Dahri's overworld. All Genshin Impact players have to do is interact with it.

Congratulations, you can now use this Teleport Waypoint whenever you want. Thus, that's the conclusion of this Genshin Impact guide.

