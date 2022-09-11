5 hidden Genshin Impact quests you may have missed in Sumeru

Genshin Impact Sumeru is a new region in version 3.0, which is as big as the Liyue continent. With such a large area for players to cover, there are bound to be multiple new hidden World Quests.

One of the best methods players can use to check which hidden quests they haven't started yet is by talking to Effendi in Sumeru City. The NPC is the one who takes care of Travelers' Sumeru Reputation and also notes down how many Sumeru Quests they have done. Here are five hidden quests that Genshin Impact players may have missed in Sumeru.

5 new missable Genshin Impact World Quests in Sumeru

Talk to Effendi to see all World Quests in Sumeru (Image via HoYoverse)

A total of 23 Sumeru Quests are available in Genshin Impact version 3.0, and half of them can be done unintentionally by completing the new Archon Quests and Aranyaka gadget. However, some other quests have no defined start line, and players need to find the quests themselves.

1) Courage is in the Heart

The first hidden quest is 'Courage is in the Heart' and is the easiest one yet. Players only need to help Arashakun defeat Slime and Hilichurls in a cave. Genshin Impact players can start this quest by teleporting to the waypoint between Mawtiyima Forest and The Palace of Alcazarzaray and must head west until they reach a small hut.

2) Where are the Fierce Creatures?

This quest is the hardest one to stumble upon because there will be no quest log in the Quest window indicating that players have started it. This continues until the very end of the quest. Players can start this quest by talking to Santon south of The Palace of Alcazarzaray. The objective here is to defeat three overgrown beasts in Sumeru.

3) A Short Encounter with a Rare Bird

Genshin Impact Travelers can start this quest by going to a hill north of the Ruins of Dahri and killing a Shroomboar. Once the Shroomboar is killed, an NPC with a blue exclamation mark will appear on the map, and players can talk to him to start the World Quest.

4) The Foolish Fatuus

Another tricky hidden quest is The Foolish Fatuus, where gamers must complete all eight Strange Energy Extraction Device puzzles in Sumeru before starting this World Quest. Once the entire Saghira Machine has been turned off, Travelers can head to the Eremite camp southwest of the Yasna Monument to start the quest.

5) Even Beasts Stumble

The last missable quest in Sumeru is the Even Beasts Stumble quest, where players need to help Elber defeat the enemies surrounding him in the Yasna Monument.

After that, there will be various other tasks, such as finding a few lost Sumpter Beasts and returning them to Elber to complete the quest. Fortunately, the location will be circled in the mini-map so players won't have a hard time searching for the goods.

Each and every quest in Sumeru will provide players with Primogems and Sumeru Reputation EXP in Genshin Impact.

Edited by Danyal Arabi