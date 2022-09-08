How to unlock Sumeru wind gliders in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players who are planning on using Sumeru's unique wind glider will need to do a ton of quests to unlock it first. The Wings of the Forest is a new glider that players will acquire at reputation level 10 in the Land of Dendro, but reaching this capstone can take quite a while.

Still, for those who want to accessorize with these leafy green wings, there are ways to speed up this process. Gamers can find out how they can get their hands on the Sumeru wind glider here, along with some tips to unlock them faster in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: How to unlock The Wings of the Forest

Genshin Impact's gliders each bring a unique look to characters as they fly through the air, allowing players to give their team an extra level of customization. Most gliders can be acquired the same way, through reputation systems in their respective regions. The Wings of the Forest are no different, with these green wings representing high levels of Sumeru reptuation.

These wings will require players to reach rank 10 in Sumeru's reputation system, which will take a lot of quests to acquire. Sumeru's reputation system also isn't unlocked from the beginning, as certain quests need to be completed to unlock it.

Luckily, these quests are available as soon as players enter Sumeru, provided they have completed the preceding Archon Quests that lead them to the Land of Dendro. Here's what fans will need to do first:

The first step towards unlocking the Wings of the Forest is unlocking Sumeru's reputation board. This can be done by completing the Corps of Thirty Recruitment world quest, which becomes available after finishing Sumeru's Archon Quest Chapter III: - Act II: The Morn a Thousand Roses Bring.

Once completed, you'll need to speak to Katheryne, who will inform you of the Corpse of Thirty Recruitment quest. Completing this quest will unlock Sumeru's reputation board.

Once the reputation board is unlocked, you will need to raise your Sumeru reputation to rank 10 if you want to unlock the new glider. There are also some great rewards on the way to reputation 10, making the grind worthwhile.

As you progress through Sumeru's storyline, you will automatically gain reputation points for the region, and completing world quests can also help boost the speed that you gain reputation. The best way to grind out the new glider is by taking on Sumeru requests and bounties.

While these won't be unlocked until you reach reputation level 2, they can significantly increase the rate at which you unlock further levels by providing a weekly boost to reputation.

You'll want to make sure you take on these bounties and requests in Sumeru to get a headstart at unlocking everything from the new reputation system, including the Wings of the Forest.

Genshin Impact fans won't need to wait too long to get these wings as there are tons of opportunities to gain reputation throughout the new region of Sumeru.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan