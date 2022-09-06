Genshin Impact 3.1 leaks: Cyno buffs and Nilou changes explained

Genshin Impact 3.1 is set to introduce both Cyno and Nilou to the game. These powerful 5-star characters are currently receiving tons of changes in the game's beta stage. Players who are planning on summoning either of them will definitely want to keep these changes in mind as they save up for the next update.

Cyno has received some amazing buffs that aim to push up his viability even further. Nilou, on the other hand, has received a few adjustments that will change the way she is played.

Genshin Impact 3.1 leaks: Cyno's Featherfall Judgment buff, changes to Nilou's passive, and more explained

Cyno will finally be coming to Genshin Impact as an Electro Polearm wielder with an incredible infusion state, which allows him to deal tons of electrifying damage.

Meanwhile, Nilou will be a Hydro Sword wielder who has a unique way of interacting with Dendro, thanks to her special passive ability.

The changes that both of these 5-stars are receiving in the beta aim to improve upon their viability in the game. Players will want to consider all these changes when building and preparing for these characters.

Cyno buffs in Genshin Impact 3.1

Over the last few days, Cyno has received a variety of buffs that have increased the damage of many of his attacking options. His charged attack and normal attack combos gained a significant boost to their multipliers.

Additionally, his passives have gained some huge buffs. His Featherfall Judgment passive gained a 50% increase to damage, making the projectiles it fires deal 100% of his ATK as Electro DMG.

Cyno's other passive also gained a substantial buff. The character will now gain a Normal ATK DMG boost based on 150% of his Elemental Mastery. This gives players even more incentive to increase his Elemental Mastery stat.

Genshin Impact has been heavily focused on this stat in Sumeru, and this buff makes Cyno a more viable option in combat.

Nilou changes in Genshin Impact 3.1

Genshin Mains - Your Guide to Teyvat @genshinmains



Characters under the effect of Golden Chalice's Bounty will have their Elemental Mastery increased by 60 for 10s whenever they are hit by Dendro attacks.



60 -> 100 EM



#原神 #Genshin #Nilou passive buffCharacters under the effect of Golden Chalice's Bounty will have their Elemental Mastery increased by 60 for 10s whenever they are hit by Dendro attacks.60 -> 100 EM #Nilou passive buffCharacters under the effect of Golden Chalice's Bounty will have their Elemental Mastery increased by 60 for 10s whenever they are hit by Dendro attacks. 60 -> 100 EM#原神 #Genshin

While the majority of changes to Cyno are buffs, Nilou has received mixed alterations, though they are mostly positive.

Nilou's passive, which increased the Elemental Mastery of her teammates when they're struck by Dendro attacks, has had a significant boost from 60 to 100. This will be triggered when her Dendro Cores strike her teammates.

Genshin Mains - Your Guide to Teyvat @genshinmains



Dreamy Dance of Aeons - DMG dealt by Bountiful Cores created by characters affected by Golden Chalice's Bounty to increase by 7%. The maximum increase in Bountiful Core DMG that can be achieved this way is 300%.



7% to 9%

300% to 400%



#原神 #Genshin #Nilou passive buffDreamy Dance of Aeons - DMG dealt by Bountiful Cores created by characters affected by Golden Chalice's Bounty to increase by 7%. The maximum increase in Bountiful Core DMG that can be achieved this way is 300%.7% to 9%300% to 400% #Nilou passive buffDreamy Dance of Aeons - DMG dealt by Bountiful Cores created by characters affected by Golden Chalice's Bounty to increase by 7%. The maximum increase in Bountiful Core DMG that can be achieved this way is 300%.7% to 9%300% to 400%#原神 #Genshin

Nilou's other passive also gained a substantial buff, boosting the damage boost to her unique Dendro Cores from 7% to 9% and from 300% to 400%.

This passive is based on Nilou's max HP, with every 1000 points of it past 30,000 increasing the damage of her Bloom reactions by 9%.

Besides these buffs, Nilou has also received a nerf, bringing the damage of both her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst down significantly. Previously, her skill and burst would reach 44.2% and 54.1% multipliers at rank 10. These have now been lowered to 33.2% and 40.6%, respectively.

Genshin Impact players will now have to rely on Nilou's unique Dendro Cores to deal damage in battle.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh