A Short Encounter with a Rare Bird: Genshin Impact hidden Sumeru quest guide

Genshin Impact's newest expansion has brought many hidden quests for users to uncover, with many of these quests providing tons of Primogems. A Short Encounter with a Rare Bird is one of these hidden quests, and it will task them with hunting down some rare birds that they can only find in Sumeru.

This quest won't take gamers too long, though they'll need to have a few prerequisites done before they can take it on. It's worth it, though, as it provides Sumeru Reputation and a decent sum of Primogems.

Completing Genshin Impact's A Short Encounter with a Rare Bird quest

This Genshin Impact quest can be tricky to find, but once players unlock it, they'll be tasked with hunting down some rare Dusk Birds in Sumeru. The quest provides great rewards for a pretty simple goal, so they will want to take it on to help gather extra Primogems for characters like Tighnari or Cyno.

Here's how fans can start this hidden quest:

Kill Shroomboars near Ruins of Dahri

Take out these three Shroomboars (Image via YouTube/Kyostinv)

Firstly, one big tip that will make this quest much easier is having Aloy in the party. Many users have acquired her for free as she was given away as part of a promotional event, and her passive skill prevents animals from fleeing upon approach.

This will help tons of gamers with defeating the animals that are needed to complete this quest.

This Genshin Impact waypoint can be used (Image via YouTube/Kyostinv)

Once done, gamers must teleport to the waypoint above the Ruins of Dahri and glide to the southwest until they reach the location shown in the first image. This site is up the road towards the Ruins of Dahri, and it can be easily spotted once they notice the three Shroomboars surrounding a Sweet Flower.

Once readers are spotted, they can take one of them out with an arrow, or if Aloy is in the party, run up and slay one. This will trigger the World Quest.

Speak to newly spawned NPC

This Genshin Impact NPC provides the quest (Image via YouTube/Kyostinv)

Speaking to the NPC that spawns after the Shroomboars are killed will reveal that his name is Shefket, and he will ask players to hunt down rare Dusk Birds in the Apam Woods. This is where the prerequisites come into play, as fans must have the Vintage Lyre and the song of Rhythm and Water, allowing them to lower the water level in the Apam Woods.

These items are acquired from Sumeru's story quests, so users will need to progress those if they do not have these items.

Hunt Dusk Birds in Apam Woods

This portion of the quest takes place in the Apam Woods and requires gamers to have access to the lowered water level version of the woods and preferably a bow character to take the birds out from range.

They will be tasked with hunting the birds in three different regions of the Apam Woods, starting with the south and ending with mountains in the east. Each time a Dusk Bird is defeated, players will be interrupted by Eremites, who spawn to stop them from hunting the birds.

After successfully hunting the birds in the south and the north, the Traveler learns that Shefket is a fraud and will need to capture him. This is the final step in this Genshin Impact quest and will require users to head east of the Apam Woods.

After hunting another Dusk Bird and speaking with Shefket in this location, Treasure Hoarders will spawn that will need to be defeated. Once taken out, a cutscene will play, concluding the quest and rewarding gamers with 30 Primogems, three Heroes Wits, and 30 Sumeru Reputation Experience.

