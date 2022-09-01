How to spot Nascent Withering Zones in Genshin Impact: Locations and complete guide

Genshin Impact 3.0 comes packed with a ton of new mechanics for players to utilize, including many that open up important world quests throughout Sumeru. It is a massive region with lots of new flora and fauna for fans to interact with, and one of the most pressing threats to these new creatures is Withering Zones.

The Traveler will come across Withering Zones during the game's main story quests in Sumeru, as Tighnari will reveal information on them to users and task them with destroying these dangerous areas.

Gamers can find out how to spot Nascent Withering Zones here to stop the flow of these areas before they appear.

Genshin Impact: Locating Nascent Withering Zones

Spotting Nascent Withering Zones in Genshin Impact requires utilizing a new mechanism known as a Seed Mirror. These Seed Mirrors can be found on top of Observatory Towers, and unlocking the towers will allow users to access the mirror to spot these growing Withering Zones.

From there, they can cut the zone off before it manages to spawn and take shape, saving them a ton of effort.

One such Observatory Tower can be found below Gandharva Ville's Statue of the Seven, and if fans look closely, they will even be able to spot the tower on the map.

Entering this tower is as easy as detonating some Pyro barrels at its entrance, and after the blockade has been cleared, players can climb the tower to reach the Seed Mirror.

Where the tower can be found (Image via Genshin Impact/WoW Quests)

Once gamers reach the top of the tower, they will see the Seed Mirror, a round disc-shaped mechanism that they can interact with after getting close enough.

These mechanisms can even be electrified to allow them to uncover hidden Aranara nearby, though this step is unnecessary for those seeking out Nascent Withering Zones.

A Nascent Zone can be seen (Image via Genshin Impact/WoW Quests)

Upon interacting with the Seed Mirror, a Kamera-like interface will appear, with a large circular icon in the center of it. Players need to look around for large smoky pillars near the Seed Mirror and center them in the circular icon.

This will reveal their location, and each Seed Mirror can pinpoint the location of two of these Nascent Zones.

Destroying a Nascent Zone (Image via Genshin Impact/WoW Quests)

After the two zones have been located, users simply need to head toward the pillars of smoke and defeat the enemies nearby. After clearing out the enemies, they can interact with the object they were defending and select Destroy Tumor of the Withering.

This will clear out the Nascent Zone and even reward gamers with a chest in its place. These short challenges are easy to do and can provide some good rewards over time, making them worth tracking down.

Genshin Impact players can use the Seed Mirrors to find tons of these Nascent Withering Zones, and they'll want to clear them all out for the good of Sumeru.

