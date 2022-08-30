Genshin Impact 3.1 leaks: New Sumeru desert maps and region names

Genshin Impact 3.1 leaks have revealed new information about Sumeru's upcoming map additions, which look to expand the region into its vast desert areas. Players will be able to explore a huge desert packed with new treasures to uncover and mirages that will lead them astray.

The map includes a whopping sixteen new Teleport Waypoints, three new domains, and three new Statues of the Seven, adding a massive area to Sumeru's already huge region. Players can find out more about these Genshin Impact 3.1 leaks here and see what's coming to Sumeru in the game's next update.

Sumeru desert regions revealed by Genshin Impact 3.1 leaks: The Downwind Erosion, the Sandplane Colonnade, and The Windward Erosion

Genshin Impact leaks have provided a better look at what's coming from the game's 3.1 update, which looks to expand Sumeru's map into the desert. This desert area contains a ton of new places to explore and will likely offer just as many new world quests, secrets, treasures, and stories as the rainforest did in 3.0. Players who are excited for a new adventure will have quite a few places to look forward to from the desert expansion, and they are listed below.

(STC) [3.1 Beta]Sumeru desert might be as big as mondstadt...(STC) https://t.co/WPkeKn9S16

The three main regions in Sumeru's desert are known as The Downwind Erosion, the Sandplane Colonnade, and The Windward Erosion. Between these three areas, there are sixteen waypoints split up, along with new Domains to complete and even three Statues of the Seven. It seems like players will need to get around this area quite a bit, and there are likely to be enemies and other rare materials scattered throughout this desert.

Within the three regions of the desert, there are a ton of named locations. Players will want to explore each of these areas thoroughly. They will likely need to enter these regions for quests and other in-game activities, and all of their names can be found in this list:

Aaru Village

Eye of the Sands

House of Vitality

Path of Sacrifice

The Fecund Oasis

Hill of Full Flagons

King Deshret's Mausoleum

Valley of Dahri

The Shunned Wold

Mound of Meteor Rock

According to leaks, this won't be the end of the additions coming to Sumeru. Places of note to explore are King Deshret's Mausoleum and the Valley of Dahri, as treasure is likely to be found there. Sumeru has already proven to be one of the most valuable regions to explore for the Traveler, and this new expansion will only add to this reputation.

The desert region also looks to include some very unique enemies, and it seems like the Traveler is in for a journey unlike any they've embarked on before. Genshin Impact fans will want to prepare for new Ruin enemies, foes using the sands to their advantage, and even new world bosses with unique desert adaptations. The sands of Sumeru hide a lot, and players will get to uncover this mystery when Genshin Impact 3.1 gets released.

Genshin Impact 3.1 will bring a ton of new content, and fans won't want to miss out on it.

Edited by Siddharth Satish