Genshin Impact Sumeru guide: How to unlock the Statue of Seven in Vanarana

Exploration of Genshin Impact's Sumeru region is in full swing, and Travelers are still discovering the area because of how massive region is. Some areas, like the desert in Sumeru, are still locked, and players will be able to access them in future versions.

One of the sub-regions in the Dendro nation is Vanarana, and Travelers are having difficulty unlocking the area and lighting up the map. Read on to find out how to unlock Vanarana in Genshin Impact's Sumeru region.

Genshin Impact Sumeru: How to unlock Vanarana and its Statue of the Seven

Genshin Impact players first need to complete the Woodland Encounter and Dream Nursery quests before they can unlock the Statue of the Seven in Vanarana and on the map. This quest is essential because it is heavily tied to Vanarana and the creatures residing in it.

Save Rana to start the quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Players can start this quest by saving Rana, a forest ranger from Fungi, west of the Gandharva Ville, and continue the quest following the navigation. On the way back to the village, players need to eliminate the Withering Zone. Deploying the best team to avoid accidental death during the battle is ideal.

A long conversation in the Gandharva Ville (Image via HoYoverse)

After a long conversation with the elders and story-telling for the children in Gandharva Ville, players will accompany Rana in clearing out the Withering Zones and also defeating some Spinocrocodiles.

Fight Fatui agents and destroy the Withering Zone to save Iotham (Image via HoYoverse)

Following the quest after a night of camping in the wild, Genshin Impact players need to save the wandering Iotham in the woods. Inside the cave where the little boy is seen, Travelers need to fight some Fatui agents and also eliminate another Withering Zone.

Find Rana in a small shack (Image via HoYoverse)

Once players send Iotham back to the village, they must go back to the same cave in search of Rana. Following the strange substance, which the community calls Dendro, leads players to a small shack.

Borrow a Vintage Lyre from Amadhiah (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players will now start the Dream Nursery quest, and by following the navigation until the end of this quest, they will be able to unlock the Statue of the Seven in Vanarana.

This quest will ask players to retrieve a lyre from Amadhiah in the village and complete miscellaneous tasks from Aranara to earn their trust. This step is essential for Travelers to enter the 'Dream' Vanarana.

Activate the statue to light up Vanarana on the map (Image via HoYoverse)

At the end of the quest, Travelers will talk to Araja and finally get in contact with the Statue of the Seven just outside Araja's house.

Aside from getting a gadget called Vintage Lyre and unlocking the Statue of the Seven, gamers will also obtain Aranyaka, another gadget that records Lyre songs and important future quests. All the quests inside the book need to be completed to unlock certain areas in Genshin Impact's Sumeru region.

