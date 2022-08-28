How to unlock Sumeru Daily Commissions in Genshin Impact?

One aspect that some players might have noticed in Genshin Impact 3.0 is that they cannot do Daily Commissions in Sumeru right away. That's because of a certain requirement related to the Archon Quests. More specifically, Travelers must complete The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings, which is the second Act of Chapter III, which unlocks a new World Quest.

The World Quest is known as Adventure Takes Courage! It's extremely quick to do since it only involves the player talking to Katheryne. Once that's done, Travelers will have unlocked the Daily Commissions in Sumeru.

Genshin Impact guide: How to unlock Sumeru's Daily Commissions?

Here's a full list of Sumeru's Archon Quests that Genshin Impact players must complete before they can unlock the new Daily Commissions:

A Forest of Change

Further Observation

Chronic Illness

Silent Seeker of Knowledge

The Trail of the God of Wisdom

Lost in Prosperity

Ever So Close

The Coming of the Sabzeruz Festival

The Arrival of the Sabzeruz Festival

The Continuation of the Sabzeruz Festival

The Samsara of the Sabzeruz Festival

The Causality of the Sabzeruz Festival

The Empty Illusions of the Sabzeruz Festival

The End of the Sabzeruz Festival

Dawn

Once that's done, they can do Adventure Takes Courage! Trying to complete all of Sumeru's Archon Quests from Genshin Impact 3.0 will take players a few hours. The exact time it takes one to complete them is dependent on their general skill level and competence regarding quests.

New Daily Commissions

Change the preferred region to Sumeru (Image via HoYoverse)

Do note that players won't get the new Daily Commissions right away. Instead, they should:

Open up their Adventurer Handbook. Go to Commissions. On the top right is a drop-down menu. Change it from Random, Mondstadt, Liyue, or Inazuma to Sumeru. Wait until the next Daily Reset.

Once that Daily Reset happens, players should have some new Daily Commissions to do in Sumeru. They will get four randomly from the current pool of options, some of which may be tied to new Achievements.

Any Katheryne will accept completed Commissions (Image via HoYoverse)

Determined players can easily complete all of the Archon Quests and the subsequent World Quest within a day. It is worth noting that unlocking Daily Commissions here is very similar to how it works in other regions.

Both Liyue and Inazuma require the player to complete some Archon Quests and another World Quest, so this entire process shouldn't surprise those coming to Genshin Impact 3.0's new region.

Unlocking the new Reputation system

The process of unlocking the Reputation system for the new region is largely similar, except that players get a different World Quest at the end. To unlock that World Quest, players must complete all of the Archon Quests from Genshin Impact 3.0, which include the first and second Acts of Chapter III.

The World Quest that players need to do to unlock the new Reputation system is Corps of Thirty Recruitment. Like with Adventure Takes Courage, this quest only involves dialog and is exceptionally easy to complete.

Unlike Daily Commissions, Genshin Impact players can immediately interact with the new Reputation system for the rewards they're currently eligible for.

