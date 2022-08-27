How to unlock Sumeru reputation and bounties in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players will be eager to explore the entirety of Sumeru after its release, and unlocking the reputation board is the best way to do it. The reputation board can be found in every nation.

There are certain prerequisites that players will have to follow to unlock Sumeru's reputation board. The criteria primarily revolves around Archon Quest's progress, so players will have unlocked Sumeru's reputation board in no time.

Leveling up Sumeru's reputation will reward players with new recipes, local discounts, the Dendroculus Resonance Stone diagram, a blueprint for Sumeru's treasure compass, a new Sumeru wind glider, and more.

Here is everything players need to know about Sumeru's reputation board and how to unlock it in Genshin Impact.

How to unlock Sumeru's Repuation board in Genshin Impact?

Complete all pre-requisite and talk to Effendi to activate Sumeru's reputation (Image via Genshin Impact)

All nations in Genshin Impact have their own reputation system, and the same goes for Sumeru as well. Players can only access Sumeru's reputation board once they have fulfilled all its prerequisites. Keep in mind that players must be at least be at Adventure Rank 35 or above to unlock the reputation board in Sumeru.

Players must complete the Archon Quest Chapter II - Act IV: Requiem of the Echoing Depths to unlock the Sumeru Archon Quests. They will also need to complete Sumeru's Archon Quest Chapter III - Act II: The Morn a Thousand Roses Bring.

Once the Archon Quest is complete, players will need to interact with Katheryne to access a World Quest called "Corps of Thirty Recruitment." Complete the quest by following the steps listed below:

Activate the World Quest from the Quest menu, which should mark the location on the map

It will lead players to the northeastern corner of the Sumeru city.

Here, Genshin Impact players will meet an NPC named Effendi. Interacting with him will automatically unlock Sumeru's Reputation board.

Once the World Quest is over, players can return and interact with Effendi to access the Reputation board to take requests and accept bounties to gain reputation levels.

How to unlock Reputation Bounty in Sumeru?

Players will need to complete Sumeru requests and bounties to quickly gain repuation levels and unlock exciting rewards. Here is a list of possible rewards that players can obtain from leveling up their reputation levels:

New Sumeru recipes

New Sumeru Namecards

Dendro Resonance Stone diagram

Dendro Treasure Compass

Wings of the Forest (Sumeru Wing Glider)

Even though players unlock the Sumeru reputation board, they cannot accept Sumeru's requests and bounties right away. They will need to reach reputation level 2, and there are two ways to do it.

The first method involves exploring Sumeru for puzzles, treasure chests, Dendroculus, and increasing World Exploration to atleast 20% or higher. The alternative method requires players to explore Sumeru for World Quests and complete them to receive enough XP to reach reputation level 2.

Many in the community suggest that completing 15 World Quests will easily allow players to reach reputation level 2.

Overall, Sumeru has tons of content for players to play and enjoy. The Sumeru reputation is also bound to keep players busy running around Dendro, hoping to unlock exciting rewards in Genshin Impact.

