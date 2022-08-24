Genshin Impact 3.0 patch notes: Free Collei, Sumeru map, new features, and more 

Genshin Impact 3.0 was just released, bringing a ton of new content to the game, and fans have a lot of opportunities to get new rewards, characters, and more.

Throughout Sumeru, the land of Dendro, there are new quests to complete and a massive region to explore, lush with wildlife and new creatures. Players will want to keep an eye out as they travel throughout this new area to gather new items and interact with a variety of unique puzzles.

Thanks to the patch notes, fans can learn more about what's coming with the Genshin Impact 3.0 update.

Genshin Impact 3.0: Patch notes reveal tons of new content

Genshin Impact 3.0 has finally been released, bringing Sumeru and a host of new content with it. Players have the opportunity to spend hours exploring the land of Dendro, a massive region full of lush jungles and sparse deserts. These lands are populated with a wide range of creatures, from tiny floating spores to massive mushroom-covered beasts.

Fans will want to keep their eyes peeled as they travel through this new region as it comes with plenty of opportunities to gather new information and precious Primogems. Here's what's in store according to the patch notes.

Sumeru

The great region of Sumeru has finally become accessible to Travelers, and Genshin Impact fans will want to ensure they are ready for a massive adventure as they explore this new region. Sumeru has some of the most exciting environments released in the game so far, ranging from huge swaths of the jungle to empty blankets of sand.

Fans have the opportunity to interact with several systems, including boosting their reputation in Sumeru and unlocking the region's unique Daily Commissions.

Players will also get to level up the Tree of Dreams, a massive tree that operates similarly to the Sacred Sakura. This will allow fans to gather many rewards as they travel and complete puzzles in the region. Gamers must complete the World Quest "Trees and Dreams" to unlock this tree.

New characters in Genshin Impact 3.0

The Genshin Impact 3.0 update also comes with a huge host of new characters, thanks to the Dendro element finally making its debut in the game.

Fans will get the opportunity to meet many of these characters for the first time as they explore the region, and three new characters will even become available to play during this update.

The first is the new 5-star character Tighnari, a Dendro archer who can deal a ton of single-target damage with his unique charged attacks.

The second is the 4-star Dendro archer Collei, who will serve as the Traveler's guide through Sumeru, similar to Amber. Collei is a Dendro support character who can provide many off-field Dendro applications for teams that want to take advantage of the new element's reactions.

The final addition during the Genshin Impact 3.0 update is the 4-star Electro Claymore wielder Dori. Dori is an Electro support who can provide her allies with both Healing and Energy recharge. She can also deal Electro damage with her abilities, allowing players to use her in teams that take advantage of Electro reactions.

New Domains in Genshin Impact 3.0

Sumeru hides quite a few Domains throughout the massive region, and players will want to take them all on for rewards and other rare items. Unlocking the Domain of Mastery: Steeple of Ignorance and the Domain of Blessing: Spire of Solitary Enlightenment will be particularly important in gathering talent leveling up materials and new Dendro artifacts.

Fans will need to be at least Adventure Rank 22 and complete certain Archon Quests to gain access to these domains, so they'll want to explore Sumeru thoroughly to enter these new challenges.

New weapons in Genshin Impact 3.0

Sumeru has provided players with an arsenal of new weapons to utilize in battle, including a new lineup of craftable 4-star weapons. Several of these weapons pair well with Dendro characters, while the new 5-star bow, Hunter's Path, is perfect for Tighnari.

There is also a new 4-star bow known as the End of the Line that is acquired through fishing, and it works similarly to The Catch, making it an exciting option for bow users. Players must explore Sumeru and complete certain World Quests to access a new set of craftable weapons.

New artifacts

There are two new artifact sets in Sumeru for Genshin Impact players to utilize, and both work well with Dendro and Elemental Mastery. The first set is the Deepwood Memories artifact set, which looks to boost Dendro DMG and even shred Dendro resistance with four equipped pieces. This is best for Dendro support characters like Collei, as its effects can be triggered off-field.

The second artifact set is known as Gilded Dreams, focusing on increasing Elemental Mastery. It also boosts ATK% or Elemental Mastery with its four-piece bonus, though taking advantage of these buffs can be tricky as it requires proper team setup. Still, these artifacts can be quite useful on the right characters.

New Elemental Reactions in Genshin Impact 3.0

Dendro comes with a set of new reactions for Genshin Impact players to take advantage of, and managing them all will be key to mastering the newly added element. The two main reactions to take note of are Catalyze and Bloom, which occur with Dendro + Electro and Dendro + Hydro, respectively.

The Catalyze reaction allows players to buff the damage of their Electro or Dendro damage through an additional application of either of the two elements. This reaction is key to boosting the damage of characters like Tighnari.

Bloom is a unique reaction that occurs when Dendro and Hydro combine. This causes a Dendro Core to spawn, and this Dendro Core will explode after a set amount of time, dealing AOE Dendro Damage.

When Dendro Cores come into contact with Pyro, they explode instantly, dealing even more AOE Dendro DMG. When they come into contact with Electro, they transform into homing projectiles that track down and damage enemies.

Mastering this reaction will allow players to deal tons of damage to their foes with an arsenal of Dendro Cores on their side.

New Events during Genshin Impact 3.0

Genshin Impact 3.0 will feature several new events, but the update's main focus is Graven Innocence.

Graven Innocence is an event that players will take on with Collei, and completing it will provide them with Primogems, Crowns of Insight, Level-Up Materials, Exclusive Furnishings, and of course, a free copy of Collei, the Sprout of Rebirth.

Fans won't want to miss out on this opportunity, as having a free copy of Collei will make exploring Sumeru much easier.

New quests

Sumeru is packed with quests to complete, with new Archon Quests and World Quests scattered throughout the region.

Genshin Impact players will need to complete these Archon Quests to unlock important portions of Sumeru. They will also gain access to character story quests like Tighnari's Vulpes Zerda chapter following certain Archon Quests.

Given the region's size, it's not surprising that there is a huge variety of World Quests to finish, and not all of them are currently listed in the patch notes. There are likely to be plenty of secret quests hidden in the jungle, and fans will need to find them all.

Map of Sumeru

Sumeru is one of the biggest regions added to the game so far, with its massive landscape rivaling Mondstadt and Liyue. It will take players a good chunk of time to light up the whole region, and even more is set to come in following updates.

Players have a ton of land to cover, and with dozens of Dendroculi to collect, chests to unlock, and secrets to uncover, fans are sure to have a ton to do in Sumeru.

New enemies in Genshin Impact 3.0

Sumeru is rife with a wide variety of new flora and fauna, including powerful new enemies like floating Fungus and a set of new mercenary enemies to take on.

Genshin Impact players will have to deal with various fungi and mercenaries as they explore the region. These enemies will even take advantage of new elemental reactions to deal further damage.

New Ruin enemies will also make their appearance, with Ruin Drake: Earthguard and Ruin Drake: Skywatch showing up in Sumeru. These dangerous foes can deal a ton of damage to unsuspecting players, and they'll need to be careful when taking them on.

Sumeru also comes with two massive world bosses to take on, as the Jadeplume Terrorshroom and the Electro Regisvine make their first appearances in Genshin Impact.

The Jadeplume Terrorshroom is a massive dinosaur-like mushroom creature, and players will want to be careful not to utilize Electro attacks when taking it on, as it can fuel its dangerous Activated state. However, if they can survive its activated state, it becomes much easier to defeat.

The Electro Regisvine is another massive flora that players can take on in both the Cryo and Pyro varieties. These flowers are an easy foe to take down, though players will need to watch out for the special attack that occurs when the boss has both its Waxing and Waning Stamen present. This can result in a massive electrical explosion that can deal significant damage.

Other additions in Genshin Impact 3.0

Many other additions are also coming in the update, like new recipes and NPCs making their first appearance. There are a ton of new foods to cook in Sumeru, and they will provide great health benefits while exploring the open world.

There are also new achievements to collect and new namecards to gather from reaching Friendship level 10 with Tighnari, Dori, and Collei.

Players will also gain access to new gadgets by completing their Sumeru Reputation Rewards, including the Dendro Treasure Compass, the Dendroculus Resonance Stone, The Boon of the Elder Tree, and the Ultra Hot Burner Lamp Test Model.

Other quality-of-life changes include more party loadouts, a higher cap on friends, non-elemental Goblet drop rates being lowered, new billets for craftable weapons, new fishing gadgets, and more.

Certain enemies are also having their boss fight difficulty reduced, like Dvalin and Raiden Shogun. There are also bug fixes and optimizations for unique character movement options like Sayu and Fischl's skills, as well as Ayaka and Mona's dashes.

The Genshin Impact 3.0 update will bring an insane amount of new content and changes to the game, and players will want to go over the patch notes themselves for even more new information.

