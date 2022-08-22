Genshin Impact Sumeru update release time, date, countdown, and maintenance break

Genshin Impact 3.0 will bring a ton of new content to the hit Gacha RPG (role-playing game), thanks to the release of the massive region of Sumeru. This update will bring new characters, weapons, events, and more, and fans will want to be ready for its release, which is in just a few days.

Players can find a countdown timer associated with the release of the new update in this article, along with more information about its release date and maintenance.

Genshin Impact 3.0 details regarding release time, maintenance break, and more

Genshin Impact 3.0 will be one of the biggest updates released so far, bringing a ton of content to the game, including a whole new region and a huge cast of characters. It will also add the powerful Dendro element to the title, giving players a new set of tools to work with during combat and exploration.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

In future Versions 3.0 – 3.2, the version duration will be adjusted to 5 weeks.



More Details & Dates >>>

hoyolab.com/article_pre/83…



#GenshinImpact Versions 3.0 – 3.2 Duration DetailsDear Travelers,In future Versions 3.0 – 3.2, the version duration will be adjusted to 5 weeks.More Details & Dates >>> Versions 3.0 – 3.2 Duration DetailsDear Travelers,In future Versions 3.0 – 3.2, the version duration will be adjusted to 5 weeks.More Details & Dates >>>hoyolab.com/article_pre/83…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/NUPownLVue

According to official information, the Genshin Impact 3.0 update is set to be released in a few days, on August 24, at 11:00 am (UTC+8), on the Asian server. This means that players in the Western Hemisphere can expect the game's update to arrive on August 23 at 11:00 pm (EST), though accounting for timezones can be tricky. Luckily, gamers can refer to this helpful countdown that should tick down towards the update's release in all regions:

Players should be aware that this countdown clock may be slightly off, depending on how quickly the maintenance is completed, but it should end at the official time that the 3.0 update goes live. This new update will bring the Traveler to a whole new region to explore, and it looks to be one of the biggest yet, so fans who plan to explore it entirely will want to begin the update as soon as possible.

Genshin Impact 3.0 maintenance

The 3.0 maintenance is set to begin at 6:00 am (UTC+8) on August 24, and it should last five hours, giving players plenty of time to prepare for their next journey into Sumeru.

This downtime will also reward players with maintenance compensation Primogems, which can be used on the banners that are released alongside the update. There are a ton of characters coming throughout 3.0, with the 5-star roster bringing some incredible options, so players will want as many Primogems as they can get.

Genshin Impact 3.0's maintenance will have a massive set of patch notes, so players will want to make sure they give the changelog a read to prepare for all of the new content.

With the additions of Dendro and Sumeru, characters like Tighnari and Collei, new weapons and artifacts, and even more, the 3.0 update will be one of the best ones so far.

Genshin Impact 3.0 is set to be released in just a few days, and players won't want to miss out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh