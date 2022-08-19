Tighnari's materials in Genshin Impact: Ascension resources and artifacts

Tighnari, Genshin Impact 3.0's newest 5-star character, will be released in a few days, and players will want to make sure they are prepared to summon him.

Tighnari is a Dendro character who wields a bow in battle, giving him superb single-target damage. He also has access to some unique Elemental Reactions.

Tighnari will provide a ton of value to any team composition, especially when he is utilized alongside characters he reacts well with.

Gathering Tighnari's ascension materials will take some time in Genshin Impact 3.0

Genshin Impact players will need a ton of materials to ascend Tighnari. Unfortunately, they won't be able to prefarm most of these materials, as they are all available in Sumeru.

However, once players enter the land of Dendro, they will gain access to a ton of new items that Tighnari will need to reach higher levels. Players will want to make sure they gather these materials as they will increase the character's damage output significantly.

Here's what Tighnari will need to reach level 90:

Ascension # Boss Gem: Specialty: Enemy drop: Boss drop: Mora: 1 1x Nagadus Emerald Sliver 3x Nilotpala Lotus 3x Fungal Spores N/A 20,000x 2 3x Nagadus Emerald Fragment 10x Nilotpala Lotus 15x Fungal Spores 2x Majestic Hooked Beak 40,000x 3 6x Nagadus Emerald Fragment 20x Nilotpala Lotus 12x Luminescent Pollen 4x Majestic Hooked Beak 60,000x 4 3x Nagadus Emerald Chunk 30x Nilotpala Lotus 18x Luminescent Pollen 8x Majestic Hooked Beak 80,000x 5 6x Nagadus Emerald Chunk 45x Nilotpala Lotus 12x Crystalline Cyst Dust 12x Majestic Hooked Beak 100,000x 6 6x Nagadus Emerald Gemstone 60x Nilotpala Lotus 24x Crystalline Cyst Dust 20x Majestic Hooked Beak 120,000

Gathering these materials from Sumeru may take some time for new explorers, but reaching higher levels with Tighnari definitely makes it worthwhile.

Where to find Nagadus Emeralds and Magnificent Hooked Beaks

Nagadus Emeralds and Magnificent Hooked Beaks will be dropped by a new boss called the Jadeplume Terrorshroom.

Defeating this boss will take some serious skill, as it has devastating attacks that can easily take players out. Players will want to make sure they are prepared before they take on this massive fungal beast. They'll need to defeat it quite a few times to ascend Tighnari to level 90.

Where to find Nilotpata Lotus

Nilotpala Lotuses can be found throughout Sumeru, as they are one of the region's specialty items. Collecting them is likely as simple as picking them up. However, finding enough to reach level 90 may not be a simple task.

While it's unclear exactly how these lotuses can be collected, players should make sure they acquire them on their Genshin Impact 3.0 journey.

Where to find Fungal Spores, Luminescent Pollen, and Crystalline Cyst Dust

kiryu ✦ writing about khaenri'ah! @khaenrian floating fungi drops specifically mention how they're used as medicinal powder in sumeru. as a talent level up material, it makes you wonder who will be the (first) one to use them? floating fungi drops specifically mention how they're used as medicinal powder in sumeru. as a talent level up material, it makes you wonder who will be the (first) one to use them? https://t.co/YyasQCfE0C

Players can get Fungal Spores, Luminescent Pollen, and Crystalline Cyst Dust by defeating the Floating Fungi found in the Underground Mines of The Chasm.

Fungal Spores are a necessary item for ascending Tighnari to his max level. This is the one item that players can begin farming early.

Tighnari will need a lot of Fungal Spores, Luminescent Pollen, and Crystalline Cyst Dust to reach max level, so players will have to slay a ton of Floating Fungi.

Artifact sets

Genshin Impact 3.0's newest artifact sets are both ideal for Tighnari.

The Deepwood Memories set will provide him with a ton of extra Dendro damage and even Dendro resistance shred.

Players may also want to equip Tighnari with the Wanderer's Troupe artifact set, which will provide him with additional Charged Attack DMG while also boosting his Elemental Mastery.

As mentioned earlier, Tighnari will provide a ton of value to any team, and players will want to make sure they can get him to max level.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh