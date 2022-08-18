Genshin Impact 3.0 update: Tighnari's Elemental Skill, Burst, and other abilities

The latest posts further explain the kit of Tighnari, an upcoming character debuting in Genshin Impact in the upcoming Sumeru update. Tighnari is Sumeru's very first 5-star character with a Dendro Vision and mastery over Bow weapons.

Much to the community's delight, the official posts briefly describe his Elemental Skill and Burst. His kit focuses primarily on his charged attacks for maximum damage, with his Elemental Skill and Burst further increasing his damage potential. Genshin Impact players should definitely consider summoning Tighnari if they are looking for a Bow character for their new Dendro-based team.

The following article will explain everything that players need to know about Tighnari's Skill and Burst explained in Genshin Impact's latest posts.

Genshin Impact: New official posts explain Tighnari's kit

The latest posts by Genshin Impact officials briefly explain more about Tighnari's kit, including his Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst. Similarly, the official YouTube channel has uploaded Tighnari's character teaser video as well. As the first 5-star from Sumeru debuting in the patch 3.0 update, Tighnari has been mentioned as a burst damage dealer who relies on his level 2 charge-attacks to deal the maximum amount of damage.

ELEMENTAL SKILL

Tighnari's Elemental Skill is called the Vijnana-Phala Mine. Once the Elemental Skill is cast, Tighnari will throw a ball of energy called Vijnana Stormheart ahead of him. The initial hit will deal AoE Dendro damage and will create a Vijnana-Khanda Field to taunt enemies as they see strange illusions.

With these illusions drawing the enemy's focus away from Tighnari, he can deal considerable damage to them without having to worry about dodging or getting hit.

The Elemental Skill also buffs Tighnari with an effect called the Vijnana Suffusion effect. As expected, Tighnari takes time to shoot level 2 charged attacks, but this Vijnana Suffusion effect will decrease the charging time by 2.4 seconds, exponentially increasing Tighnari's damage output. The buff's effects will vanish once the Elemental Skill ends or after Tighnari has shot three level 2 charged arrows.

Keep in mind that this skill stays active for 12 seconds and has a cooldown of 12 seconds as well. Therefore, players can basically have 100% uptime on his Elemental Skill, if they use Tighnari as their main damage dealer.

ELEMENTAL BURST

Genshin Impact players can also use Tighnari as a burst damage dealer with his Elemental Burst. When his Elemental Burst "Fashioner's Tanglevine Shaft" is cast, Tighnari will fire six Dendro-infused arrows called Tanglevine Shafts. The six Tanglevine Shaft arrows can track down their opponents and will deal Dendro damage.

Additionally, when the Tanglevine Shafts hit an enemy, they will create a second wave of Tanglevine Shaft arrows that also have the same properties of the first wave. With a cooldown of just 12 seconds, Tighnari requires a mere 40 energy to cast his Elemental Burst. With this low cost, players can spam Tighnari's Elemental Burst, if they have enough energy recharge while building the character.

Overall, Genshin Impact players can choose to play Tighnari as their main damage dealer or burst damage dealer. When used as the main damage dealer on-field, Tighnari will rely on his level 2 charged attacks the most to deal damage. However, as a burst damage dealer, players can use him as a quickswap to spam his Burst to trigger the new Dendro reactions.

