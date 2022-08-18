Elliot Gindi and Kobayashi Sanae to voice Tighnari in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact released several Tighnari-related announcements on August 18, from his basic information such as birthday, voice actors, and affiliation, to his talent skills in further detail.

Tighnari is the first 5-star Dendro character in the game and was introduced as a young researcher who is well-versed in botany and serves as a Forest Watcher in Avidya Forest, Sumeru. The two voice actors behind the charming fox boy are Elliot Gindi and Kobayashi Sanae.

Tighnari voice actors in Genshin Impact version 3.0

Elliot Gindi as Tighnari's English voice actor

Elliot Gindi from Genshin Impact is a rising new actor in the entertainment industry. For anime dubbing, he has briefly voiced crowd members and Piers from Pokemon Journeys: The Series. Meanwhile, the American actor was also on two podcast series for Undercity and Brimstone Valley Mall.

While Elliot does not have much history in voice acting, HoYoverse won't choose just anyone to be a part of the team. Thus, players can expect Elliot to deliver Tighnari's part with flying colors.

Kobayashi Sanae as Tighnari's Japanese voice actor

For Tighnari's Japanese voice actor, the community may be a little surprised as the voice actor is a woman. But Kobayashi Sanae is not to be underestimated as she has over 20 years of experience in the voice acting industry.

She has various roles in anime, film, drama CDs, video games, and more. Some of her major roles include:

Allen Walker (D.Gray-man) Rinko Koujiro (Sword Art Online: Alicization) Noumi Seiji (Accel World) Namie Yagiri (Durarara!!)

It is also interesting to note that Sanae has acted as Raven in Honkai Impact 3rd, another game from HoYoverse. This proves that she has enough experience and trust from the developer team for them to seek her out in Genshin Impact as an important character in Sumeru.

Tighnari's character teaser and materials preview

Aside from the voice artist announcement, HoYoverse has released a character teaser for Tighnari. Inside the video, Genshin Impact revealed that Tighnari rarely goes to the bustling city of Sumeru City because of his particularly well-developed sense of hearing.

That is why he often turned down many invitations from the city. However, if the said invitation comes from his mentor, Tighnari knows to respond earnestly and sincerely due to his respect for his mentor.

Ascension and talent level-up materials preview (Image via HoYoverse)

A list of Tighnari's ascension and talent level-up materials previews was also released by the official account, where players can expect to collect lots of new items for him.

Among the materials, only one item is an old one that can be farmed before version 3.0, which is the weekly boss material from Raiden Shogun. Other than that, Travelers can only collect the remaining items once Sumeru is released on August 24.

Genshin Impact version 3.0 is coming in less than a week, and players can start farming for Primogems to wish on Tighnari or Zhongli's banner. It is also important to note that Tighanri is not a limited character and will be added to the standard wish banner after version 3.1.

