Genshin Impact 3.0 banner leaks: Tighnari, Collei, and more 4-stars set to appear

A new Genshin Impact leak from credible sources has revealed the 4-star characters that will be featured in the 3.0 banners. Here is a list of each character that was mentioned in the leak:

Collei

Fischl

Diona

There is no doubt that many in the community will find the banner's 4-stars tempting. All of them are bow characters, with one of them being Collei, who will debut in the upcoming banners. Fischl and Diona are excellent support characters that are used in many popular teams and have a high pick-rate for clearing most of the content in Genshin Impact.

The following article will explain everything players need to know about the latest leak about 3.0 banners.

Genshin Impact 3.0 leak reveals 4-star characters featuring in Patch 3.0 banners

First half of Patch 3.0 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact had their 3.0 Special Program a few days ago where the developers announced tons of upcoming content that will appear soon. Fans who watched the livestream must already know that the developers have disclosed that Tighnari and Zhongli will appear in the first half of patch 3.0 banners.

The above picture was also shown during the announcement. Another thing to note from the picture has to be Collei, who will also debut in the first half of the 3.0 banner.

A new Genshin Impact leak from a credible source has revealed the remaining 4-stars that will be featured in the 3.0 banners in Phase I. Here is a list of all the 4-stars appearing in the first half:

Collei (Dendro Bow)

Fischl (Electro Bow)

Diona (Cryo Bow)

Surprisingly, there are 4 bow characters (including all 4-stars and Tighnari) that players can obtain by spending their Primogems. For the uninitiated, Tighnari is the first 5-star from Sumeru. He holds a Dendro Vision and has mastery over bow weapons, relying on his charge-attacks as the primary source of damage.

Based on the livestream announcements, he will be the next bow DPS for many Dendro-based teams. Collei is also another Dendro bow user with a great support-type kit for future such teams.

Meanwhile, Fischl and Diona are some of the best 4-star support characters and are frequently used in many popular team compositions. They also have a pretty high pick-rate in Spiral Abyss for clearing content.

Fischl can be used either as an Electro DPS or as an off-field DPS. Her Elemental Skill is extremely valuable where she summons a raven who deals rapid Electro damage and helps in triggering reactions. This skill has a long cooldown but the raven can also be summoned from her Elemental Burst as well, allowing a 100% uptime on her raven.

With the new elemental reactions being added after the release of patch 3.0, Fischl's kit will be excellent at continuously triggering multiple reactions.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Hello, Travelers~

In the upcoming Version 3.0, the nation of wisdom -



See Full Details >>>

hoyolab.com/article_pre/83…



#GenshinImpact Sumeru Adventure Journal Vol. 1: Dendro ElementHello, Travelers~In the upcoming Version 3.0, the nation of wisdom - #Sumeru will open its doors to you. Let's see what interesting things await you in this new area!See Full Details >>> Sumeru Adventure Journal Vol. 1: Dendro ElementHello, Travelers~In the upcoming Version 3.0, the nation of wisdom - #Sumeru will open its doors to you. Let's see what interesting things await you in this new area!See Full Details >>>hoyolab.com/article_pre/83…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/TCeBiu7oH0

While Fischl is known for her damage, Diona is pretty well known for her healing and providing frequent shields. She can create shields from her Elemental Skill and a healing zone from her Elemental Burst. Diona is an excellent member to have when players want to run Cryo resonance.

Players who have completed the previous Genshin Impact events would have already unlocked a free copy of Diona and Fischl. This new banner is a great opportunity for those who want multiple constellations for Fischl and Diona.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan