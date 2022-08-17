Genshin Impact Dendro element guide: Every reaction and effects

An official announcement mentioning the 'Sumeru Adventure Journal' was released by Genshin Impact on their social media handles regarding the new elemental reactions for version 3.0. Dendro will officially join the roster of Genshin Impact elements, allowing players to make extensive use of the new element in battle.

Furthermore, there are many elemental reactions added with the upcoming Dendro status such as Burning, Quicken, and Catalyze, among others. To generate these reactions, players need to have one of the limited Dendro characters in-game such as the Dendro Traveler, Tighnari, or Collei to do so.

All Dendro Elemental Reactions in Genshin Impact version 3.0

As expected, Sumeru is the location where the Dendro Archon resides in Genshin Impact, and it is obvious that players will get the Dendro Traveler by exploring the new area and interacting with the Statue of the Seven. With a Dendro character on their team, players will now be able to trigger various new elemental reactions in the game.

1) Dendro + Electro = Quicken

Quickened enemies are surrounded by green lightning (Image via HoYoverse)

The first elemental reaction for Dendro is Quicken. To achieve this, players need to affect enemies with Dendro followed by Electro or vice versa. Doing this will render the enemies Quickened.

Electro attacks deal more damage against Quickened enemies (Image via HoYoverse)

When a Quickened enemy is hit by an Electro attack, it will trigger the Aggravate reaction, increasing the Electro damage dealt.

Dendro attacks also deal more damage against Quickened enemies (Image via HoYoverse)

Similarly, if a Quickened opponent is attacked by the Dendro element, it will trigger the Spread reaction, increasing the Dendro damage dealt.

2) Dendro + Pyro = Burning

The Burning reaction is certainly not a new elemental reaction as it has been in Genshin Impact since the game's release. Using Pyro attacks on enemies such as Dendro Slimes will trigger the Burning reaction, and Burning continuously deals Pyro damage.

3) Dendro + Hydro = Bloom

Dendro Cores beside an enemy (Image via HoYoverse)

The final reaction in Genshin Impact's version 3.0 is Bloom. When an enemy is hit by Dendro and Hydro elements, it produces a Dendro Core. This Dendro Core will have different effects when coming into contact with the two elements of Pyro and Electro.

The Dendro Cores explode after being hit by a Pyro attack (Image via HoYoverse)

When the Dendro Cores comes into contact with a Pyro attack, it will trigger Burgeon, dealing heavy AoE Dendro damage.

Dendro Core turns into a homing Sprawling Shot (Image via HoYoverse)

Subsequently, if Dendro Cores come into contact with Electro, it will transform into homing Sprawling Shots, dealing Dendro damage.

Dendro Cores explode after reaching their maximum number on the field (Image via HoYoverse)

Players should also note that there is a maximum number of Dendro Cores that can remain on the battlefield. After a particular period of time or if there are too many Dendro Cores on the field, they will explode, leading to more instances of AoE Dendro damage.

With new elemental reactions in Genshin Impact version 3.0, players can now create brand new team compositions with Dendro characters as their main DPS and try out the various reactions in Sumeru.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S