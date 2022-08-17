How to get Tighnari in Genshin Impact: Event and permanent banner details

Genshin Impact and the community are ready for the latest patch 3.0 to go live on August 24, 2022. Many fans are excited to get their hands on Tighnari, the first 5-star character from Sumeru.

From the 3.0 Special Program, it is evident that Tighnari will be a Dendro Bow user with his own rate-up banner. However, the officials also announced that after the patch 3.0 update, Tighnari would be added to the Standard Banner "Wanderlust Invocation."

Hence, fans will also have a chance to obtain him if they lose a 50-50 chance on their 5-star summon on any banner.

Tighnari to arrive on Event and Permanent Banners, as per Genshin Impact officials

Phase 1 : Tighnari 5*

Phase 2: Zhongli 5* (Rerun)

Genshin Impact will release Tighanri in the upcoming patch 3.0 banners. Even before he has come out, the first Sumeru character has gained tons of popularity for his character design and abilities.

Tighnari fans have flooded the internet with tons of fanarts and are eagerly waiting to spend their Primogems to obtain him from the character event banner.

Tighnari's rate-up banner will be active together with the release of the Sumeru patch update. However, his rate-up banner will be shortened by a few days due to recent changes to patch durations. Instead of staying live for 20 days, fans will have 17 days to summon on his rate-up banner and obtain him using their Primogems.

Also, only one out of three 4-stars have been confirmed from the Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream. The confirmed 4-star happens to be a new Dendro bow user with excellent support capabilities.

Hence, spending Primogems on Tighnari's rate-up banner will allow fans to collect two new characters, which sounds like a great deal.

Genshin Impact fans who watched the 3.0 Special Program must know that officials have made another major announcement about Tighnari. It was revealed that he will not be an event-exclusive character and will be featured in the Standard Banner, "Wanderlust Invocation."

Based on the official update, the change will occur in the patch 3.1 update after Tighnari's rate-up banner. It also puts Tighnari fans in a favorable position, as they now have the opportunity to unlock multiple constellations of Tighnari if they want to.

The Standard Banner has been stagnant and without any changes for several months in Genshin Impact. The new change will be a breath of fresh air as players can now hope to get a new Sumeru character when they lose a 50-50 chance after summoning a 5-star summons.

It is also worth mentioning that although Tighnari will be featured in the Standard, much will not change as the 5-star character summon on the banner are entirely based on RNG. There is no guarantee that Tighnari fans will be able to summon him right away from the Standard Banner.

For some, it may take a few tries, but for others, it may take months to get their first Tighnari from losing 50-50 and Standard Banner.

