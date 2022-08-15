Genshin Impact adds new Dendro character Tighnari to standard banner: Release date and more details

Genshin Impact 3.0's livestream showed off a ton of new content heading to the game, including several new characters like the 5-star Dendro archer Tighnari. Tighnari is a unique archer who will utilize the Dendro element to fire off powerful tracking shots that can deal a ton of damage. Players will want to utilize Tighnari in a variety of new Dendro team compositions, and thanks to a surprising reveal during the 3.0 livestream, it might be a lot easier to use him than expected.

Genshin Impact players can learn more about Tighnari's surprising addition to the standard banner here.

Genshin Impact 3.0: Tighnari revealed to be on the standard banner

Genshin Impact fans have been excited for Tighnari's release for quite some time, and players were expecting him to be one of the featured characters in the 3.0 update. It turns out that while Tighnari will be appearing on the first banner of the new version, players won't have to wait too long to get another chance at summoning this unique Dendro archer.

According to information revealed in the 3.0 livestream, Tighnari will become available on the standard banner after the 3.0 update concludes. This may be surprising to most of the playerbase as this would mark the first time any 5-star character has been officially added to the standard banner.

Since Genshin Impact's release, players have had to wait for 5-star characters to reappear on a rerun to get another chance at summoning for them, and this is the first time that a 5-star character is getting added to the game's permanent rotation.

This means that fans may not have to spend any of their saved up Primogems on Tighnari during the 3.0 update because after the update is over, he will become permanently available through summons on the standard banner. However, players should keep in mind that there is no way to guarantee a character from the standard banner. This means that when summoning a 5-star character on that banner, players have a very low chance of actually getting any specific 5-star, since the pool is so diluted.

If fans really want to get Tighnari and add him to their teams, they'll probably want to summon him during the 3.0 update, as it would provide them with the best opportunity to get him. This is the only way to guarantee that they will be able to acquire this 5-star Dendro archer, as they'll otherwise need to either summon on the standard banner and get lucky or win the 1/6 odds after losing 50/50 on the featured banner.

Given that Tighnari is a powerful Dendro unit that can deal a ton of damage during battle, Genshin Impact players may want to summon him before his banner ends to guarantee they can utilize his unique skills. For those who aren't planning on summoning for Tighnari or are continuing to save up, this just adds another possible 5-star to the pool of standard characters, making the gacha just a bit more interesting.

Genshin Impact's standard banner will get its first new addition when the 3.1 update releases.

