All 3 Dendro elemental reactions officially revealed in Genshin Impact Sumeru teaser so far

The official YouTube channel of Genshin Impact uploaded a short teaser preview for the upcoming Sumeru region and Dendro element. Sumeru will drop together with patch 3.0, which is expected to go live after the upcoming patch 2.8 update.

Although the Dendro element exists in-game, Sumeru is the first place where Travelers will have the chance to use it. The introduction of Dendro to the elemental system will also bring new elemental reactions to the table which have the potential to become meta reactions.

The following article will cover everything players need to know about the content featured in the latest Sumeru teaser.

Official introduction of Dendro and new elemental reactions in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact developers were featured in the new Sumeru teaser preview, which was uploaded to the official YouTube channel. The developers discussed the implementation and design choices made by them for the Dendro element and the Sumeru region.

The design behind the Dendro element revolved around three concepts - "Catalysis, Wisdom, and Life". This is mainly reflected in the elemental reactions, level designs, and environmental mechanics.

An example of Sumeru's environmental mechanics happens to be a mushroom. Travelers can interact with the mushroom using different elements to give it different properties. Based on the teaser, when electro is applied to the mushroom, it lights up and can be used as a trampoline.

The upcoming Sumeru update in version 3.0 will introduce Bloom and Catalyze reactions. Bloom can be caused when Hydro and Dendro react to each other. The reaction was previously called Overgrown in early leaks, but it seems the developers have come up with a new name for it.

Genshin Impact developers have revealed that the bloom is inspired by the real-life blooming of flowers in the wild. When a bloom is triggered, it will create an object that looks very similar to a flower bud or seed. The seed/bud reacts differently to each element. The seed/bud will explode and deal AoE damage when infused with Pyro. In the case of Electro, it will create a homing projectile.

Catalyze is caused when Dendro and Electro elements react to each other. The Genshin Impact developers revealed that this is an original concept that has no backing with any real-life phenomenon.

When the Catalyze reaction is triggered, the enemy takes additional reaction damage but is also surrounded by some sort of Dendro or green lightning.

Another Dendro-related reaction called Burning will also go under some changes after the release of patch 3.0. The teaser video showcases how all three elements can be used to interact with Dendro-related objects and enemies in Genshin Impact

Developers themselves mention the fact that some Dendro objects and elemental beings (such as Mushroom Spores) will react differently when infused with various elements.

These enemies will also drop different ascension or enhancement materials depending on the infused elements used to defeat them. Unfortunately, the teaser video didn't last very long, with the developers not providing too many details either.

