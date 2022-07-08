When is Sumeru coming to Genshin Impact? Upcoming characters and map release date

Genshin Impact will release a new region soon, and players will finally be able to explore the land of Dendro for themselves. Sumeru is the game's latest region, and it will be released in the 3.0 update alongside several new characters and other content.

Players will have a lot to look forward to when the Sumeru update gets released, and fans will want to make sure they are ready to begin exploring the region later this year.

When is Sumeru arriving in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact's new region, the land of Dendro, will arrive in the 2.8 update. Gamers will finally be able to enter Sumeru when 2.8 releases on July 13, 2022. They'll likely need to complete some quests to enter the new region, but once they've completed these requirements, players can begin exploring this massive new area.

Sumeru will come with several new characters, and fans will want to make sure they have Primogems to spend if they want to collect them all. The 3.0 update will be released with Tighnari, Collei, and Dori, and the following updates will bring Dehya, Al Haitham, Nilou, and Nahida.

These characters will all add a unique combat style to the game and offer some powerful options for battles. Players will also meet these characters during the story, and interacting with them will be a big part of Sumeru.

Sumeru is also full of new enemies to battle, from Desert Bandits to Elemental Mushrooms. These enemies will stand in the path of the Traveler as they try to explore Sumeru, and taking them down will be tough. Enemies will employ new tactics that players have never seen before and even utilize the brand new Dendro element.

Zenki @z3ntea I guess Sumeru really is the land of brains Dendro reactions make my head hurtI guess Sumeru really is the land of brains Dendro reactions make my head hurt 😭 I guess Sumeru really is the land of brains https://t.co/VXFzIlB2hM

The Dendro element will finally become available for players to use once they enter Sumeru, and this new element will play a huge role when exploring the region. The Traveler will also be able to harness this element in battle, giving them a whole new kit to use while traversing Sumeru. Fans can look forward to new types of puzzles and other obstacles to overcome while using Dendro.

The leaked Sumeru map only covers a portion of the full map, but it already shows a massive part of the new region. Players will have a lot to explore once the new area is released, and they'll want to make sure to keep an eye out for the secrets buried in this huge region. Sumeru is full of different locales and climates, with parts of the region full of sand and other parts populated with lush jungles.

Genshin Impact 3.0 will bring an insane amount of content to the game, and players will have a lot to look forward to in the new update coming later this year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far