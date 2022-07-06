List of all Dendro elemental reactions in Genshin Impact revealed by leaks

Genshin Impact 3.0 will bring the release of the Dendro element, adding a ton of new reactions to the game. Fans have been waiting for the ability to utilize Dendro in battle, and it seems like it will open up new possibilities for gamers to try out. With the Dendro element adding so many different reaction types, it's likely that the entire meta of the game will shift when it is added.

Players can find out more about the leaked Dendro reactions here and prepare for the new element's addition.

List of upcoming Dendro reactions in Genshin Impact 3.0 leaked

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks have revealed an early look at the upcoming list of Dendro reactions that gamers can utilize once the element is released. Dendro has been in Genshin ever since its initial release, but it has been unavailable to players until this upcoming update.

The Traveler will finally set foot in Sumeru and unlock this brand new set of abilities to utilize in battle. With the new element comes a ton of battle possibilities, and fans will want to make sure they test them all.

Most of the leaked Dendro reactions are still shrouded in mystery, as the 3.0 beta isn't entirely fleshed out yet. Leakers are discovering new information about this game-changing element every day, and many of these reactions may change before the element goes live. Still, several of the reactions have had more information released about them, and players can find them here.

Burning

peppi 🍃🌸 @borbodor_ the burning reaction caused by dendro and pyro seems to eat at health faster than corrosion? though switching active characters does stop the burning unlike corrosion. pretty funky i wonder what other dendro mechanics are in the works the burning reaction caused by dendro and pyro seems to eat at health faster than corrosion? though switching active characters does stop the burning unlike corrosion. pretty funky i wonder what other dendro mechanics are in the works https://t.co/xk5NaFXThg

The Burning reaction occurs when Pyro and Dendro mix, and it causes enemies and players to quickly burn for a percentage of their max HP over a short duration. This reaction can be used to take down tanky enemies quickly, as the damage can seriously stack up if it is applied for long enough.

Intensified

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel

- drops 1 electro particle

- dendro and electro damage to affected enemy is increased for 7s



[Overgrown] x

- drops seeds that become mushrooms

- mushrooms explode upon Hydro application and deal AoE Dendro damage



[Intensified] - drops 1 electro particle - dendro and electro damage to affected enemy is increased for 7s

[Overgrown] - drops seeds that become mushrooms - mushrooms explode upon Hydro application and deal AoE Dendro damage

Dendro doesn't react with ❄️, 🌪️or 🪨

Intensified is the combination of Electro and Dendro, and it will apply a debuff to enemies that increases the damage that they take from both of these elements for seven seconds.

This provides players with a window to unleash some powerful burst damage and tear through enemies while they are debuffed, meaning the combination of these two elements could be great for taking down foes quickly. It will also release one Electro particle each time, making it great to recharge Elemental Bursts.

Overgrown

daily dendro 🌱 sumeru! @dendrosdaily



Okay but why do all dendro reactions affect us as well First burning, now overgrown Genshin leaks//Okay but why do all dendro reactions affect us as wellFirst burning, now overgrown Genshin leaks// Okay but why do all dendro reactions affect us as well 😭 First burning, now overgrown https://t.co/KWacl12WPN

The Overgrown reaction occurs when Dendro and Hydro mix, and it creates seeds that drop onto the ground around enemies. These seeds will grow into mushrooms, and these mushrooms will explode into AOE (area of effect) Dendro damage when Hydro is applied to them.

This damage setup will allow players to create a minefield of damage, trapping enemies in a huge set of Dendro explosions.

Unknown triple reactions

New Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks have revealed a set of triple reactions for Dendro, which are the first of their kind in the game. As the Dendro element isn't instantly cleared during elemental reactions, it is possible for three elements to react with Dendro before it expires.

These new reactions will likely cause some incredible effects and may become the most integral part of effectively battling with Dendro.

Genshin Impact's new element will add a huge twist to the game's combat mechanics.

