Genshin Impact leak reveals 15 Sumeru characters, including the Dendro Archon

A new set of Genshin Impact leaks have been compiled and shared by credible sources on the internet.

The latest leaks reveal that Genshin Impact will be releasing 15 new characters periodically after the release of Sumeru in patch 3.0, including Dendro Archon.

Keep in mind that these leaks have been received from insider sources, and there is no proof of how authentic they are.

If the leaks are accurate, players can expect Sumeru to be 6-7 patches long with little room for re-runs of old characters since so many new characters are scheduled to debut.

Here is everything players need to know about the upcoming Sumeru characters in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: 15 new characters to be released in the Sumeru arc, according to leaks

Credible sources have compiled all their recent leaks about Sumeru and shared them publicly with the Genshin Impact community.

No matter how exciting the leaks can be for readers, do not forget that they are unverified leaks and are still subject to change.

Based on the compiled list of leaks, players can expect to see 15 new characters to be introduced to the game. The leaks have also leaked the names of these characters.

Here is a list of all 15 characters that players can expect to see on future banners after Sumeru's release:

Djajeet

Nafs

Dori

Ikhfa

Layla

Soutine

Nilou

Tighnari

Nahida

Baizhu

Cyno

Collei

Kusanali (Dendro Archon)

Capitano

Scaramouche

The list does not reveal any banner order or the order in which these characters will be released. There are nine new Sumeru characters that players will encounter in-game. While the names Nahida, Tighnari and Nilou were found in the game files, the rest of the Sumeru character names are yet to be confirmed as genuine.

Based on the leaks, at least two out of these 15 characters will be male characters, while the rest will be female. For more information, players will have to wait for further leaks or announcements.

Patch 3.0 will release two new 5-star characters and a 4-star character with the release of Sumeru in the same patch. Genshin Impact has released Archons on banners after releasing their region in the previous regions (Venti being the only exception). Hence, players can expect to see Dendro Archon in patch 3.1.

Players can also expect to see Scaramouche and new Harbingers being introduced to the storyline as well on banners in future patches.

How long will it take the developers to release all the leaked new characters in future Genshin Impact patch updates?

If the developers plan to release two new characters in each patch, it will take them around seven patches or so to release all the characters listed above. This also means that players will have plenty of time to explore Sumeru before the release of the next playable region.

The developers are unlikely to introduce more than 2-3 characters in each patch update since it will greatly affect the sales of each new character.

The Sumeru roadmap looks packed with tons of new characters, leaving very little room for reruns of old characters. However, players can still expect some of them to return.

