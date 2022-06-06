Genshin Impact 2.8 Spiral Abyss enemy lineups, leyline disorder and more leaks

Credible sources have leaked more information about the upcoming 2.8 Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact. Players can take advantage of this early information to prepare suitable teams and clear all the floors with 36 stars to receive 600 Primogems.

The leaked news contains the following information:

Enemy lineups in patch 2.8

Blessing of the Abyssal Moon

HP of enemies

Number of enemies on each Floor

Keep in mind that these are preliminary leaks worth looking at but are subject to change. Here is everything about the new Spiral Abyss in the upcoming patch 2.8 of Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 2.8: Spiral Abyss lineup and more revealed in recent leaks

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [2.8 Beta] Spiral Abyss Infographics



Enemy Numbers have been added, changes were made to enemies in F12-2-2 and F12-3-1



[2.8 Beta] Spiral Abyss Infographics
Enemy Numbers have been added, changes were made to enemies in F12-2-2 and F12-3-1

Chamber 1 of Floor 11 has a Ley Line buff that grants 75% Pyro DMG bonus to all Pyro characters in the party. All enemies in Chamber 1 of Floor 11 will have their levels capped at 88 in Genshin Impact.

Here is the list of enemies that will appear in Chamber 1 of Floor 11:

Floor 11-1-1 (First Half)

2 x Ice Shield Wall Mitachurl (130,309 HP)

2 x Cryo Specter (109,110 HP)

2 x Hydro Specter (109,110 HP)

2 x Large Cryo Slime (86,873 HP)

4 x Small Cryo Slime (34,749 HP)

Floor 11-1-2 (Second Half)

1 x Gravedigger (86,873 HP)

2 x Seaman (86,873 HP)

2 x Pugilist (86,873 HP)

4 x Crusher (86,873 HP)

2 x Pyro Potioneer (69,498 HP)

3 x Hydro Potioneer (69,498 HP)

2 x Electro Potioneer (69,498 HP)

1 x Cryo Potionner (69,498 HP)

Chamber 2 of Floor 11 will have level 90 enemies spawning in the following order in Genshin Impact:

Floor 11-2-1 (First Half)

1x Rimebiter Bathysmal Vishap Hatchling (296,802 HP)

1 x Bolteater Bathysmal Vishap Hatchling (296,802 HP)

2 x Cryo Specter (118,721 HP)

1 x Electro Specter (118,721 HP)

1 x Hydro Specter (118,721 HP)

Floor 11-2-2 (Second Half)

1 x Fatui Pyro Agent (243,541 HP)

1 x Fatui Electro Cicin Mage (243,541 HP)

1 x Fatui Cyro Cicin Mage (243,541 HP)

1 x Cryogunner Legionnaire (194,833 HP)

1 x Hydrogunner Legionnaire (146,125 HP)

1 x Pyroslinger Bracer (146,125 HP)

Chamber 3 of Floor 11 will spawn level 92 enemies in both the halves. While the first half will spawn one Thunder Manifestation with 1.1 million HP, the other will contain three Abyss Mages of three different elements (Cryo, Hydro, Electro) with 102K HP each.

Enemy Lineup for Floor 12 of Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact 2.8

Floor 12 chambers contain much less enemies than Floor 11 but they have some high HP pools, which could be a struggle for players if they haven't invested enough in their characters.

Here's a look at the enemy lineups, HP, and their order in Floor 12 of Genshin Impact:

Floor 12-1-1 (First Half)

1 x Frostarm Lawachurl (624,349 HP)

2 x Ice Shield Wall Mitachurl (208,116 HP)

3 x Cryo Samachurl (69,372 HP)

2 x Pyro Hilichurl Shooter (55,498 HP)

2 x Cyro Hilichurl Shooter (55,498 HP)

2 x Electro Hilichurl Shooter (55,498 HP)

9 x Ice Shield Hilichurl (69,372 HP)

Floor 12-1-2 (Second Half)

1 x Kairagi: Dancing Thunder (863,145 HP)

1 x Kairagi: Fiery Might (545,144 HP)

1 x Nobushi: Jintouban (227,143 HP)

1 x Nobushi: Hitsukeban (636,001 HP)

1 x Nobushi: Kikouban (227,143 HP)

All the Genshin Impact enemies in Chamber 1 of Floor 12 are of level 95 enemies.

Floor 12-2-1 (First Half)

1 x Cryo Hypostasis (536,519 HP)

Floor 12-2-2 (Second Half)

2 x Ruin Cruiser (386,254 HP)

1 x Ruin Scout (540,756 HP)

2 x Ruin Destroyer (386,254 HP)

1 x Ruin Grader (689,810 HP)

All the Genshin Impact enemies in Chamber 1 of Floor 12 are of level 98 enemies.

Floor 12-3-1 (First Half)

1 x Fatui Cryo Cicin Mage (459,564 HP)

2 x Cryogunner Legionnaire (367,651 HP)

1 x Mirror Maiden (831,900 HP)

1 x Fatui Electro Cicin Mage (459,564 HP)

Floor 12-3-2 (Second Half)

1 x Ruin Serpent (2,218,401 HP)

All Genshin Impact enemies in Chamber 1 of Floor 12 are of level 100 enemies.

Blessing of the Abyssal Moon in patch 2.8 Spiral Abyss of Genshin Impact

Here is a summary of the blessings players will receive in all three Lunar Phases in Genshin Impact:

Lunar Phase I

The first blessing is a charged-attack buff that involves collecting stacks. The on-field character will gain a Fortitude stack every two seconds. Performing a charged attack after collecting three Fortitude stacks will unleash a shockwave to deal True DMG. The Fortitude stacks also grant 20% ATK buff.

Lunar Phase II

Anemo characters will benefit from this second buff as they can decrease enemy DEF by anywhere from 12% to 36% depending on the stacks gained. The stacks can be gained by triggering swirl reactions on enemies. A maximum of three stacks can be gained and each have their own independent duration of 10 seconds.

Lunar Phase III

The third blessing can increase the ATK of normal, charged, and plunging attack by 12% for eight seconds. Players must activate their blessing by hitting the enemy with a normal, charged, and or plunging attack. A maximum of four stacks can be gained, with each having their own independent duration of eight seconds.

