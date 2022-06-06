5 most popular characters in Genshin Impact 2.7 Spiral Abyss (June 2022)

A new phase in Spiral Abyss for Genshin Impact version 2.7 has started, and players are considering which team is the best for floor 12. Each cycle provides a maximum of 600 Primogems, a substantial reward for end-game content.

While all characters benefit sides, some units excel in most teams in the Spiral Abyss. This article lists the five most popular characters often deployed in version 2.7.

The data comes from SpiralAbyss.org, a website specialized in collecting data for Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss.

Five most beloved characters in Genshin Impact 2.7 Spiral Abyss

1) Bennett (252 votes)

Bennet and Kazuha on floor 12 (Image via HoYoverse)

There is never a time when Bennett isn't used in the Spiral Abyss, proving just how great his support skill is to a team in Genshin Impact. Even though he is a 4-star character, he has the highest votes among all characters.

It is no surprise to see Bennett at the top of the list as he can provide powerful buffs, heal teammates, and a Pyro application. Because of how valuable he is, almost all teams in Genshin Impact would like to have Bennett as their ally.

2) Zhongli (250 votes)

Zhongli comes close to Bennett, with only two vote differences. However, their skill is far different from each other. The former Geo Archon is mainly used for his nearly unbreakable shield and spammable Elemental Burst (with enough Energy Recharge).

Like Bennett, Zhongli is so splashable that he can fit into any team in Genshin Impact. For example, his shield can protect Hu Tao whenever she has low HP, which is almost always the case as she deals more damage this way.

3) Xingqiu (195 votes)

Xingqiu in Raiden National Team (Image via HoYoverse)

Vaporize and Freeze team is highly sought in the game, and Xingqiu is one of the best Hydro applicants on top of being a 4-star character. His skill is comparable with the new 5-star character Yelan, aside from having almost the same hairstyle.

However, it is no surprise that Xingqiu got the most votes than Yelan, as his constellations are easier to collect, an advantage for every user.

4) Xiangling (167 votes)

Xiangling is another 4-star character who stole the limelight from other 5-star characters because every Traveler in the title has her. Her snapshot Elemental Burst is perfect to be used inside Bennett's AoE, increasing her attack.

In addition, she also serves as the constant Pyro applicant for Raiden National Team.

5) Raiden Shogun (160 votes)

Raiden Shogun in National Team (Image via HoYoverse)

There are no players in Genshin Impact who don't know the Raiden National team for the Spiral Abyss. Since the Electro Archon's debut, it has been used and is still compatible in the dungeon.

Her teammates on the National team consist of Bennett, Xingqiu, and Xiangling. All three of them are obtainable 4-star characters and perfect for F2P players. Of course, Raiden can also fit with other teams if she needs to.

Although there are 48 characters in the game, these five units above are the most popular characters in the current Spiral Abyss cycle.

