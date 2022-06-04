5 best 4-star bows for Yelan in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has launched a new patch 2.7 update, and Yelan is finally available in the featured banners. Players who were lucky enough to summon Yelan must be thinking about which weapon to choose for her. The obvious answer to that question is her own signature weapon, Aqua Simulacra.

However, it is rare for many players, especially the F2P ones, to likely go for her signature weapon from Epitome Invocation. There are multiple 4-star weapons that can be used as great alternatives. Sure, they might not buff Yelan's HP like her signature weapon, but these 4-star weapons still boost other integral stats essential to her playstyle.

Here are the five best 4-star weapons for Yelan that players can use in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: 5 best 4-star bows to use for Yelan in patch 2.7

5) Mouun's Moon

Mouun's Moon (Image via Genshin Impact)

Mouun's is a 4-star gacha weapon that can be a great choice to consider for Yelan. The bow has ATK% as secondary stats and can have the potential to increase Elemental Burst damage anywhere between 40% to 80% (depending on the refinement levels).

However, there are conditions that players have to follow to get this amount of value from this bow. Players should use this bow on Yelan only when the team members have high energy costs and can help in generating enough particles for Yelan. Due to its gacha nature, it is difficult to refine this weapon as well.

4) The Stringless

hayio⁷ @starelia_ stringless jest dosłownie stworzony dla yelan, tak mi się podoba że cięciwa tego łuku fituje z jej bransoletką i jej "nitką", it looks so cool stringless jest dosłownie stworzony dla yelan, tak mi się podoba że cięciwa tego łuku fituje z jej bransoletką i jej "nitką", it looks so cool https://t.co/s2vzLaIBZ9

The Stringless is an excellent weapon with EM substats for Yelan if players have it in their account. The weapon can boost Elemental Skills and Bursts with its passive. The boost can be anywhere from a maximum of 24% to 48%, depending on the refinement level.

Unlike Mouun's Moon, The Stringless is a rather simple "plug and use" type of weapon that does not require much thinking about the team build when equipping it on Yelan or other characters. Despite its gacha nature, this weapon is frequently featured on the weapon banners and can also be summoned from the standard banner, making it easier to refine in Genshin Impact.

3) Sacrificial Bow

Sacrificial Bow (Image via Genshin Impact)

Yelan at 0 constellation requries tons of energy to have her Elemental Burst on demand. Players can opt for ER-based weapons such as the Sacrificial Bow. It may not provide the best amount of ER through substats, but it is still one of the 4-star weapons players can opt for in Genshin Impact.

The weapon's passive can allow players to reset the cooldown on Yelan's Elemental Skill, which will help in dealing more damage and generating particles for her as well. Hence, it is one of the few weapons players can consider when building Yelan as DPS or Burst DPS.

2) Fading Twilight

Xlice @XliceTV fading twilight achievable day 1

need to do 1st major part of archon quest before clearing first part of event fading twilight achievable day 1need to do 1st major part of archon quest before clearing first part of event https://t.co/YOvqvhVR8o

Fading Twilight is a new 4-star weapon that players can obtain for free from the new "Realm of Guile and War" event. The new bow offers ER as substats and players can obtain its refinement material from the event shop so it can easily be max refined in Genshin Impact.

Fading Twilight may not have the best stats in terms of increasing damage or energy recharge. However, it is easily accessible and can be max refined to R5, which makes it an F2P friendly weapon that works pretty decently with Yelan.

This is a time-limited bow that can only be obtained from the "Realm of Guile and War" event. Players who skipped this event or joined the game after the event will not be able to get their hands on this wonderful weapon.

1) Favonius Warbow

Favonius Warbow (Image via Genshin Impact)

Favonius Warbow is the best 4-star weapon when it comes to taking care of Yelan's high energy requirements. Players can get a free copy of this bow after completing Mondstadt's "A Long Ashot" Archon Quest. Despite being a freebie, this is genuinely a useful weapon for Yelan.

The two main aspects that make Favonius Warbow are their ER substats, which are the highest ER substats in-gamew ith 61.3% ER at level 90. The second main aspect is the bow's passive, which allows it to generate energy particles with Crit hits. Even as a gacha weapon, Favonius Warbow has a high drop rate in event wish banners and can easily be max refined for more value in Genshin Impact.

