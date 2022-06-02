Genshin Impact Yelan build guide: Best artifacts, weapons, and F2P options

Yelan received positive reviews from the community after she was released in Genshin Impact version 2.7. She is a compelling supporting character with skills similar to Xingqiu (a 4-star character) in the game.

With so many Travelers pulling for her in Yelan's character banner, many of them will start farming for her ascension and talent materials. A selection of the correct artifacts and weapons for Yelan is also available in the game. This article will list the best artifact set for her as well as the best gacha and F2P weapons in the game.

Best artifact set for Yelan in Genshin Impact

1) 4 set Emblem of Severed Fate

Yelan and 4 piece of Emblem of Severed Fate artifact (Image via HoYoverse)

Four pieces of the Emblem of Severed Fate set can increase Yelan's Energy Recharge and damage from Elemental Burst based on Energy stats. This artifact set is highly recommended for players who build Yelan by focusing on her Elemental Burst.

2) 2 set Tenacity of the Millelith + 2 set Noblesse Oblige

Yelan with Tenacity of the Millelith and Noblesse Oblige (Image via HoYoverse)

With a 2-piece of Tenacity of the Millelith and Noblesse Oblige, the set will increase the host's health and Elemental Burst damage. This artifact combination is another suitable set for Yelan, who focuses on Elemental Burst.

3) 2 set Heart of Depth + 2 set Noblesse Oblige

The combination of 2-piece Noblesse Oblige and Heart of Depth artifacts will increase Hydro damage and Burst damage of the host. This will affect Yelan's damage from her Elemental Skills and Elemental Burst.

Best weapons and F2P weapons for Yelan in Genshin Impact

1) Aqua Simulacra

Yelan and Aqua Simulacra (Image via Genshin Impact)

Without a doubt, Aqua Simulacra has the highest compatibility with Yelan in Genshin Impact. This 5-star bow has a high Critical Damage sub-stat that greatly affects the resulting damage.

In addition, it can increase the wielder's HP, which will directly affect the damage from Yelan's Elemental Skills and Elemental Burst. Last but not least, Aqua Simulacra is very compatible with the Yelan playstyle, which can be played On-Field or Off-Field.

2) Elegy For The End

Yelan and Elegy for the End (Image via HoYoverse)

If players are having trouble over the lack of Energy Recharge, Elegy For The End is an excellent alternative weapon for Yelan. This bow is also suitable for party compositions with various elements because it can increase her Elemental Mastery.

3) Favonius Warbow

Yelan and Favonius Warbow (Image via HoYoverse)

After completing the Mondstadt Archon Quest 'A Long Shot,' Travelers will get one Favonius Warbow as a reward in Genshin Impact. Thus, it's a viable option that every F2P player has when building Yelan.

The bow's high Energy Recharge stat is one of its best features. It will help her manage her relatively high Energy cost, and the effect of creating Elemental Particles will complement her base CRIT Rate.

4) Fading Twilight

Yelan and Fading Twilight (Image via HoYoverse)

Fading Twilight is akin to the F2P version of Elegy For The End. It has a high Base ATK that affects the end damage and an Energy Recharge sub-stat that can help speed up Yelan's Elemental Burst. This free bow is compatible with Yelan's playstyle, which acts both On and Off-field.

5) Recurve Bow

Recurve Bow is a 3-star weapon suitable for Yelan. This bow should not be underestimated, despite its lower rarity. It gives Yelan more HP, which is extremely useful because her damage is solely based on HP. It's available to every player and delivers slightly more damage than the other 4-star bows, which are not compatible with Yelan.

Yelan is a great Hydro support character that can be deployed in almost any team in Genshin Impact. Players have less than three weeks if they wish to pull for Yelan in her banner.

