Genshin Impact reveals free bow and Yelan's signature weapon stats for 2.7 update

Genshin Impact has recently dropped a lot of official announcements regarding the upcoming characters and weapons in the patch 2.7 update.

The community can finally have a look at the official information about the new weapons and the upcoming weapon banner. Based on the official announcements, here are the weapons players are most looking forward to obtaining in patch 2.7:

Fading Twilight

Aqua Simulacra

There are only three days until the arrival of the patch 2.7 update and players do not have enough time to collect Primogems or ascension materials for this weapon.

The following article will explain everything about the new weapons mentioned in Genshin Impact's official announcements.

Genshin Impact: Official announcements reveal two new bow weapons, their stats, and more

Officials at Genshin Impact have uploaded an exclusive announcement that mentions two new bow weapons being added to the game. The announcement includes images of both bows and also reveals the stats and ascension materials of these weapons as well.

Fading Twilight is a new weapon and will be added as an event reward for players in the new "Perilous Trail" event. This bow offers a base ATK of 565 and 30.6% Energy Recharge as its secondary stats. Fading Twilight has a great passive with three different states, and when triggered, the passive will increase the damage dealt to enemies.

Patch 2.7 will also release Yelan's signature weapon, Aqua Simulacra, which will appear on the Epitome Invocation (weapon banner). The Aqua Simulacra will share the weapon banner with the Primordial Jade Winged-Spear and other 4-star weapons in Genshin Impact.

Aqua Simulacra is a very niche 5-star weapon because of its stats and passive. The 5-star bow offers a low-base ATK of 542 and 88.2% Crit DMG as the secondary stats. However, the passive of Aqua Simulacra will increase the HP% of the wielder by 16% and increases the damage dealt by the wielder by 20% when enemies are nearby.

Ascension Stats for Fading Twilight and Aqua Simulacra

Interested fans can start farming ascension materials for Fading Twilight and/or Aqua Simulacra. Both the weapons have a very different set of materials to farm for max ascension.

Genshin Impact players can use the infographic shown below to learn about the ascension materials required for Aqua Simulacra. Here is a list of all the materials shown for better understanding:

Luminous Sands from Guyun x 5

Lustrous Stone from Guyun x 14

Relic from Guyun x 14

Divine Body from Guyun x 6

Gloomy Statuette x 23

Dark Statuette x 27

Deathly Statuette x 41

Spectral Husk x 15

Spectral Heart x 23

Spectral Nucleus x 27

Mystic Enhancement Ores x 908

Mora x 1,130,940

Players need to complete the Liyue weapon ascension domain to collect the required amount of ascension material. Gloomy, Dark, and Deathly Statuettes can be farmed from the Shadowy Husks residing in Enkanomiya and The Chasm. Spectral related parts can be collected from various specters found in different parts of Inazuma.

Fading Twilight also uses a lot of Liyue-based ascension materials just like Aqua Simulacra. Genshin Impact players will have to complete the challenges in the Liyue weapon ascension domain to collect Aerosiderite parts. Players can use the infographic provided below to learn about all the ascension materials they need to collect.

Here is a list of all the materials required for the max ascension of Fading Twilight:

Grain of Aerosiderite x 3

Piece of Aerosiderite x 9

Bit of Aerosiderite x 9

Chunk of Aerosiderite x 4

Hunter's Sacrificial Knife x 15

Agent's Sacrificial Knife x 18

Inspector's Sacrificial Knife x 27

Divining Scroll x 10

Sealed Scroll x 15

Forbidden Curse Scroll x 18

Mystic Enhancement Ores x 607

Mora x 754,320

The sacrificial knife can be collected from Fatui Pyro Agent only and the scrolls can be farmed by defeating different types of samachurls located all over Tevyat. Players can use YouTube guides or interactive maps to help them collect all these materials in Genshin Impact.

