10 best features and changes in Genshin Impact 2.7 update

A new official notice about the version 2.7 "Hidden Dreams in the Depths" update by Genshin Impact was released. This notice explains all future content and changes made in-game.

Soon, the ongoing patch 2.6 update will come to an end. Players will finally have the chance to experience the long-awaited update of patch 2.7 in Genshin Impact. The patch 2.7 update was delayed due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai and with official notice of the version 2.7 update released, fans are now hungry for new content.

The following article will cover the top 10 best features and changes that the upcoming patch 2.7 will bring for players to experience in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: 10 best features and changes including new characters and more, in the upcoming patch 2.7

1) New Characters (Yelan and Kuki Shinobu)

Two new characters will debut in patch in 2.7 (Image via Genshin Impact)

The upcoming patch 2.7 update will introduce the following characters:

Yelan

Kuki Shinobu

Yelan is an upcoming 5-star Hydro character and a Bow user. She appeared and helped Travelers during the latest Archon Quest inside The Chasm. Kuki Shinobu is a 4-star Electro character who is also the first Electro healer in Genshin Impact's roster. Kuki Shinobu is an Inazuma-based character who is also the Deputy Leader of the Arataki Gang.

2) New Equipment (Aqua Simulacra and Fading Twilight)

New weapons coming in patch 2.7 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Two new bow weapons, Fading Twilight and Aqua Simulacra, will be introduced in the patch 2.7 update. Fading Twilight is a free 4-star weapon that players can obtain through an event.

Aqua Simulacra is Yelan's signature weapon and this five-star weapon can only be obtained through the upcoming Epitome Invocation (weapon banner). Players will have to spend Primogems or Intertwined Fates to summon Yelan's signature weapon.

3) New Events

New events launching in patch 2.7 (Image via Genshin Impact)

The 2.7 Special Program has announced the launch of multiple events in the patch 2.7 update. Given below is a list of all the patch 2.7 events:

Realms of Guile and War

A Muddy Bizarre Adventure

The Almighty Arataki Great and Glorious Drumalong Festival

Core of the Apparatus

Players will get to enjoy various different experiences with the new upcoming events as they may obtain new weapons and gadgets. Players will also get to create their own robot in the upcoming "Core of the Apparatus" event.

4) New Spiral Abyss

The new patch 2.7 update will not only adjust the enemy line-up in the Spiral Abyss, but will also bring changes to Blessing of the Abyssal Moon. The three Lunar Phases in the Spiral Abyss are as follows:

Closed Moon

Matched Moon

Steelsunder Moon

The Lunar Phases will provide blessings to characters in the Spiral Abyss that will grant different buffs after casting their elemental skills.

5) End of Serenitea Pot maintenance break

The Serenitea Pot placement function has been under maintenance for more than a month now. A recent official notice has mentioned that the placement function maintenance break will end with the release of the patch 2.7 update.

Since the patch 2.7 update is scheduled to be released on May 31, 2022, it is also evident that the patch release will be the end for the placement function maintenance of Serenitea Pot.

6) New Character level-up guides

This new feature will be added to the upcoming patch 2.7, and players will have a feature option on the talent and artifact page to see the recent recommendations.

This change is very valuable since not all players understand character building or artifact farming and will be extremely useful for new players. The feature option will recommend stats or talent priority, based on what the most active players in the world use.

7) New Archon & Story Quests

Patch 2.7 will also release a new Interlude Archon Quest where the Traveler will investigate more mysteries as they travel deeper into The Chasm.

Players will also experience Yelan's new Story Quest, which will explain more about Yelan's origin, her personality, her scope of work, and more importantly, her interest in The Chasm.

8) New World & Hangout Event

The official version update notice also mentions adding new World Quests called "Wherefore Did the Spiritstone Descend?"

Kuki Shinobu will also have her Hangout Event in the upcoming patch 2.7 and the Hangout Event will be called "Kuki Shinobu - Act I "The Gang's Daily Deeds." Players will be able to experience multiple endings after the release of the Genshin Impact patch update.

9) New Quest Optimization

New quest optimizations in patch 2.7 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Several optimizations will be made to quests that seem to have some sort of bug or have increased in difficulty for players.

Here is a list of quests that will receive optimization changes:

The Thundering Wilds

For The Harbingers!

Full Speed Ahead

A Crackling Crisis

A Gentleman Strikes in Broad Daylight

Dangerous Haul

10) New System Optimization

Genshin Impact will also receive several new system optimizations with the patch 2.7 update. The Battle Pass will receive some changes in the weekly missions and the expedition rewards will also receive certain changes.

A lot of audio and character animation will also be optimized in the character archive and character selection menu. There are tons of system optimizations to include in this article. To learn more about this, readers can click on the link attached in the official Genshin Impact tweet.

