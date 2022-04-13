Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks: Spiral Abyss enemy lineups revealed

Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks have recently revealed the upcoming enemy lineup for Spiral Abyss. Many players consider Spiral Abyss to be the endgame content for Genshin Impact.
Clearing each floor offers tons of Primogems. Floor 9-12 resets every fortnight, so players can farm at least 600 Primogems for free per reset by clearing all the floors.
Getting early information about the enemy lineup can help players prepare their characters accordingly and come up with strategies that will help them clear the Spiral Abyss.
This article will cover information about the new 2.7 Spiral Abyss enemy lineup, Leyline Disorder, Abyssal Blessing of the Moon, and more in Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact 2.7: Spiral Abyss lineup and more
Floor 11 and 12 have made drastic changes from the 2.6 Spiral Abyss. Taking a first look at Floor 11 first, it seems they have adopted the Classic strategy of having multiple enemies spawn together. This will force travelers to constantly stay on the move as they try to defeat hordes of enemies before time runs out.
The Leyline Disorder for Floor 11 has also been revealed which states that damage dealt by Claymore-wielding characters will increase by 75% in Spiral Abyss.
Here is a list of enemies that players will face in each chamber of Floor 11:
Floor 11 - Chamber 1 First Half
- Stonehide Lawachurl
- Rock Shieldwall Mitachurl
- Rock Shield Hilichurl Guard
Floor 11 - Chamber 1 Second Half
- Kairagi Dancing Thunder
- Nobushi: Jintouban
- Nobushi Hitsukeban
- Nobushi: Kikouban
- Treasure Hoarders - Crusher
- Treasure Hoarders - Seaman
- Treasure Hoarders: Pyro Potioneer
- Treasure Hoarders: Hydro Potioneer
- Treasure Hoarders: Electro Potioneer
- Treasure Hoarders: Gravedigger
Floor 11 - Chamber 2 First Half
- Cryo Abyss Mage
- Frostarm Lawachurl
- Ice Shieldwall Mitachurl
Floor 11 - Chamber 2 Second Half
- Mirror Maiden
- Fatui Skirmisher: Electrohammer Vanguard
- Fatui Skirmisher: Hydrogunner Legionnaire
- Fatui Skirmisher: Pyroslinger Bracer
- Fatui Skirmisher: Anemoboxer Vanguard
Floor 11 - Chamber 3 First Half
- Rockfond Rifthound
- Rockfond Rifthound Whelp
Floor 11 - Chamber 3 Second Half
- Thunderhelm Lawachurl
- Rimebiter Bathysmal Vishap Hatchling
- Bolteater Bathysmal Vishap Hatchling
Where Floor 11 is just filled with hordes of enemies, it is still manageable if players know what they are doing. However, Floor 12 will bring back some of the tankiest and most annoying enemies back to the Spiral Abyss. One could say that Floor 12 will be a heavy DPS check for Genshin Impact players as they try to clear it.
Let's have a look at the Floor 12 enemy lineup along with their HP and Leyline Disorders:
Chamber 1
As seen from the photo above, players will face Geovishaps and Whopper flowers in the first half. In the second half, players will be up against 1 x Ruin guard and 1 x Ruin grader. All the enemies are level 95 and the second half will have cryo infusion that will provide 100% DEF to enemies.
The Ruin machines will be equipped with Rumbling Stone Auras that will send two waves every 4 seconds that can deal massive Geo damage when it hits characters.
Chamber 2
In the first half of chamber 2, players will have to deal with Frostarm Lawachurl, Ice Shieldwall Mitachurl & Large Cryo Slimes. On the other side, players will have to defeat Maguu Kenki with a whopping 1.2 million HP.
All the enemies in this chamber will be level 98. In Chamber 2, Icecage aura can spawn a trap every 12 seconds that will bind characters if they accidentally touch it. The cage will trap players and deal massive Cryo damage to Genshin Impact characters.
Chamber 3
Players will face 2 x Primordial Bathysmal Vishap in the first half and a Perpetual Mechanical Array in the second half. While the Primordial Bathysmal Vishap has 560K HP each, the Perpetual Mechanical Array has an absurd health of 2.2 million.
All the enemies in this chamber will be of level 100. Leyline Disorders will be normal for the third chamber, so players won't have to worry about any aura or traps while fighting these tanky enemies.
Overall, it seems Pyro characters will be back in business with so many Cryo enemies returning to the Spiral Abyss lineup. Genshin Impact players will have to rely on extremely high reaction damage to deal with tanky enemies if they want to clear Spiral to obtain 36 stars.