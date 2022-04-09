5 best Genshin Impact characters to build for version 2.7 Spiral Abyss

Leakers have already revealed the enemy lineup and blessings for the Genshin Impact version 2.7 Spiral Abyss. As it turns out, Anemo characters who can trigger Swirl reactions will be favored in certain situations, while other floors will favor Claymore users.

Spiral Abyss is the hardest end-game content in Genshin Impact, often favoring the characters who are featured in banners during the update. For instance, the current Spiral Abyss favors Normal-attack users like Ayato, as this is an incentive for players to unlock him.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1



Just to be clear, this doesn't affect the 2.7 Abyss.



Blessing 1 - CA buffs

Blessing 2 - Swirl buffs and Def Decrease

Blessing 3 - NA, CA and Plunging buffs



See "Test" Abyss DataJust to be clear, this doesn't affect the 2.7 Abyss.Blessing 1 - CA buffsBlessing 2 - Swirl buffs and Def DecreaseBlessing 3 - NA, CA and Plunging buffsSee discord.gg/hutao in the Genshn-leaks channel for the full text "Test" Abyss DataJust to be clear, this doesn't affect the 2.7 Abyss.Blessing 1 - CA buffsBlessing 2 - Swirl buffs and Def DecreaseBlessing 3 - NA, CA and Plunging buffsSee discord.gg/hutao in the Genshn-leaks channel for the full text

On that note, here are five characters that players must build to clear the 2.7 Spiral Abyss easily.

Best characters to build for Genshin Impact version 2.7 Spiral Abyss

1) Bennett

It is no surprise that Bennett is the first name on this list. He is the most used four-star character in the Spiral Abyss. He is rightly called a broken character owing to the constant Pyro application, great healing, and the game-changing Elemental Burst.

The ability heals the character in the AoE and buffs their ATK as well.

Bennett, with the 4-piece Noblesse Oblige artifact set, seems like a must-have in the Spiral Abyss unless players really have great five-star alternatives.

2) Kazuha

A blessing in the 2.7 Spiral Abyss shreds the defense of enemies whenever a character triggers a Swirl reaction. This definitely suggests that Kazuha might return with the 2.7 update.

Regardless of his rerun banner, Kazuha is the best character in Genshin Impact for clearing the Spiral Abyss. His crowd control abilities and Elemental DMG buffs are valuable for any team, which explains why he's the most used character in the Abyss at the moment.

3) Ayato

Leaks have revealed that one of the blessings in the 2.7 Spiral Abyss will buff Normal Attack DMG of characters. Ayato was released in Genshin Impact 2.6 and his playstyle clearly revolves around Normal Attacks.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel 2.7 Spiral Abyss: After the active character uses an Elemental Skill,



Phase 1: +16% Normal Attack DMG for 8s. Max 3 stacks.

Phase 2: mobs hit by the skill have all RES -12% for 8s. Max 3 stacks.

Phase 3: the character's next Normal Attack procs a shockwave, up to once per 1.2s. 2.7 Spiral Abyss: After the active character uses an Elemental Skill, Phase 1: +16% Normal Attack DMG for 8s. Max 3 stacks.Phase 2: mobs hit by the skill have all RES -12% for 8s. Max 3 stacks.Phase 3: the character's next Normal Attack procs a shockwave, up to once per 1.2s.

Ayato only uses his Normal Attacks after using the Elemental Skill, and this is the main source of his damage. He's a great DPS unit regardless of the buffs provided by the Abyss, and players should definitely build him.

4) Yoimiya

Yoimiya is undoubtedly one of the most underrated DPS characters in Genshin Impact. Players mainly do not use her because she uses Bow. However, if utilized properly, Yoimiya seems to be a Pyro version of Ganyu, who uses Charged Attack to deal damage.

The upcoming Spiral Abyss will buff up the Charged Attack of characters, and Yoimiya can easily make the most out of it. Her rerun banner will most likely arrive in the 2.7 update as well, which is why certain challenges in the Abyss might be designed to promote her playstyle.

5) Arataki Itto

Players who have invested in Arataki Itto will be delighted to know that Floor 11 of the 2.7 Spiral Abyss will increase the damage dealt by Claymore characters by 75%. This is a massive buff for someone like Arataki Itto, who is already an explosive damage dealer.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel



Damage dealt by claymore-wielding characters increased by 75%. Gahei @GrepoGG @Genshin_Intel Do you have info abt abyss in 2.7? Specially F11 leyline disorder @Genshin_Intel Do you have info abt abyss in 2.7? Specially F11 leyline disorder 2.7 Spiral Abyss Floor 11 leyline disorder:Damage dealt by claymore-wielding characters increased by 75%. twitter.com/GrepoGG/status… 2.7 Spiral Abyss Floor 11 leyline disorder:Damage dealt by claymore-wielding characters increased by 75%. twitter.com/GrepoGG/status…

Kuki Shinobu will be featured in a banner during the second half of the 2.7 update, with players assuming that she will be released alongside none other than Itto. They're essential members of the Arataki gang and have a great love-hate relationship in the lore.

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (Mistsplitter Waiting Room) @SaveYourPrimos Considering the datamined Leyline Disorder Claymore bonus, the Arataki-organized festival, and Kuki Shinobu's release /outside/ of Yelan's banner, we can safely predict Itto's rerun in 2.7.



(Subject to change, nothing confirmed until 2.7 livestream, etc.) Considering the datamined Leyline Disorder Claymore bonus, the Arataki-organized festival, and Kuki Shinobu's release /outside/ of Yelan's banner, we can safely predict Itto's rerun in 2.7.(Subject to change, nothing confirmed until 2.7 livestream, etc.)

Despite this list, Genshin Impact players should never succumb to the meta as playing the characters they adore is more important than getting 50 additional Primogems.

Edited by Saman